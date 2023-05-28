^

Business

AstraZeneca aids government in fight vs kidney disease

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
May 28, 2023 | 12:00am
AstraZeneca aids government in fight vs kidney disease
In this file photo taken on July 21, 2020 a general view is pictured of the offices of British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca PLC in Macclesfield, Cheshire.
Paul Ellis / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — AstraZeneca Philippines has teamed up with Diabetes Philippines, the government and other concerned agencies to help combat chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Lotis Ramin, country president at AstraZeneca Philippines, said the company is committed to addressing the needs of CKD patients, most especially early screening, detection and treatment.

“We are one with the government and our partners in wanting to achieve better health outcomes for Filipino CKD patients,” Ramin said.

Impaired kidney function remains one of the highest causes of death and disability in the Philippines and CKD has been identified as a leading case of premature death among Filipinos.

Industry data showed that one Filipino develops CKD every 40 minutes and one Filipino CKD patient progresses to dialysis every hour.

Joining the battle to address the CKD problem in the country are the Philippine Association of Diabetes Educators (PADE), Association of Diabetes Nurse Educators of the Philippines (ADNEP), Philippine Diabetes Support Group (PDS), Dialysis Philippines (DPH), and Kidney Transplant Association of the Philippines (KITAP).

The different organizations joined hands to amplify ACT NOW Program (Addressing Complications Today through Network of Warriors) against the cardio-renal complications of diabetes and hypertension.

The groups recently signed a memorandum of agreement to address CKD in the country through risk factor identification and early screening, education of healthcare professionals on recommended disease treatment as well as empowering patients to become part of the solution.

“There is a crucial need for early CKD detection and treatment in the country to prevent progression of CKD to dialysis and mortality. Creating awareness and education will provide better, quality life for diabetes and hypertensive patients, including their families,” Diabetes Philippines immediate past president Francis Pasaporte said.

The multi-sectoral partnership against CKD aims to alleviate disease burden, mortality, and healthcare expenditure in the Philippines through a resilient end-to-end healthcare solution starting with prevention and proper management of chronic kidney disease.

