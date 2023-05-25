^

Business

PAL’s parent firm appoints Lucio Tan grandson as president

Philstar.com
May 25, 2023 | 5:08pm
PALâ€™s parent firm appoints Lucio Tan grandson as president
Tan III
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The millennial grandson of tycoon Lucio Tan is taking the reins of Philippine Airlines’ parent firm, weeks after he took the helm of the family's conglomerate LT Group.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, PAL Holdings Inc. indicated that Lucio Tan III was appointed president. His grandfather, tycoon Lucio C. Tan stayed on as chairman and CEO.

“I look forward to working closely with the PAL team, under the leadership of its President and COO, Capt. Stanley Ng, to ensure a collaborative and cohesive approach in serving the best interests of our customers,” the younger Tan said in a statement.

The appointment came at a precarious time for the flagship carrier and its parent company. The company is looking to regain solid financial footing, since filing bankruptcy in the middle of a global pandemic. As it is, PAL Holdings' prospects are turning around.

Within the same disclosure, PAL Holdings posted a consolidated operating income of P17 billion in 2022. The figures were a reversal from the P4 billion operating loss it incurred in the preceding year.

Consolidated revenues skyrocketed 137% to P139 billion in 2022, benefitting from the easing of mobility restrictions. 

Passenger figures improved as well, logging 9.31 million passengers in 2022. This was a 214% uptrend compared to the numbers in 2021. 

“We face major challenges just the same. We need to rebuild our product and our fleet,” the elder Tan said in the same disclosure.

Shares in PAL Holdings closed 6.17% down to P5.32 at the end of trading on Thursday. — Ramon Royandoyan

LT GROUP

PAL

PAL HOLDINGS INC.

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES INC.

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sustainable infrastructure needed to fight climate change

Sustainable infrastructure needed to fight climate change

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Cities need to adopt green urban planning strategies, including investing in sustainable infrastructure to boost resilience...
Business
fbtw
DOLE mediation continues on surprise layoffs at Wyeth Nutrition

DOLE mediation continues on surprise layoffs at Wyeth Nutrition

8 hours ago
Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said that meetings at the regional National Conciliation and Mediation Board office in...
Business
fbtw
EEI welcomes new investors

EEI welcomes new investors

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
EEI Corp. welcomed its new strategic investor Industry Holdings and Development Corporation (IHDC) of the Chua Group.
Business
fbtw
ACEN announces new shares sale program

ACEN announces new shares sale program

1 day ago
The Ayala Corp’s listed energy platform, ACEN Corp., filed a shelf registration with regulators for an offering and...
Business
fbtw
3 years since franchise denial, ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo faces radio silence

3 years since franchise denial, ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo faces radio silence

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
These losses stockpiled since 2020 as ABS-CBN lost the rights to operate its flagship AM radio station as part of the state’s...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quick Take: Megawide's Q1 losses and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: Megawide's Q1 losses and 2 more market updates

10 hours ago
Whoops?
Business
fbtw
PSE moves to involuntarily delist two companies

PSE moves to involuntarily delist two companies

10 hours ago
Whew.
Business
fbtw
Fitch places US on AAA rating downgrade watch

Fitch places US on AAA rating downgrade watch

10 hours ago
Fitch said the AAA rating "reflects increased political partisanship that is hindering reaching a resolution to raise or suspend...
Business
fbtw
Stocks sink over US debt ceiling concerns

Stocks sink over US debt ceiling concerns

10 hours ago
Traders were also digesting inflation data as well as Federal Reserve meeting minutes that pointed to expectations for a "mild...
Business
fbtw
World Bank vows support for Philippines' development &nbsp;

World Bank vows support for Philippines' development  

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
The Philippine economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank said, as it expressed support for the Marcos...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with