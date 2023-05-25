^

ABS-CBN willing to strike partnerships to stay alive

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
May 25, 2023 | 10:56am
ABS-CBN willing to strike partnerships to stay alive
ABS-CBN said it incurred a P1.39 billion net loss during the three-month period, 28 percent lower than the P1.94 billion loss recorded in the first quarter of 2021.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN Corp. said they were keen on striking more partnerships to expand content reach in a bid to secure its financial future.

The statement came on Thursday, two days after the broadcaster took TeleRadyo off the airwaves. The move came amid a slow recovery from losses arising from the previous Duterte administration's decision to shut down its broadcasting franchise in 2020.

“We’re willing to work with any partner, whether in free, pay TV or online streaming,” Carlo Katigbak, president and CEO of ABS-CBN Corp, said in the company’s annual stakeholder meeting.

This has been the broadcaster’s playbook since the franchise denial. They’ve taken on partnerships here and abroad, having worked with Jeff Bezos’ Amazon Prime Video to syndicate a TV series and a distribution deal with India’s MX Player. The other partnerships included Netflix, Hong Kong-based Viu, and Youtube.

“We decided to shed off all assets not relevant to storytelling…The new ABS-CBN is learning to partner with other platforms,” Katigbak added.

Katigbak said the company is keen on increasing their viewership base, higher compared to “what we had before.”

Partnerships on the domestic front included  a milestone deal with its media rival, GMA Network, Inc. The two signed on to produce a teleserye and the latter secured a deal to use ABS-CBN’s iWantTFC streaming platform to widen its international reach.

ABS-CBN also inked content partnerships with Pangilinan-owned TV5, PIE Channel, AMBS, and A2Z, founded by Bro. Eddie Villanueva.

The broadcaster managed to trim its net loss in 2022, now at P2.63 billion after posting P5.67 billion losses in the preceding year. 

ABS-CBN CORP.

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Sustainable infrastructure needed to fight climate change

Sustainable infrastructure needed to fight climate change

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Cities need to adopt green urban planning strategies, including investing in sustainable infrastructure to boost resilience...
World Bank vows support for Philippines' development &nbsp;

World Bank vows support for Philippines' development  

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The Philippine economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank said, as it expressed support for the Marcos...
3 years since franchise denial, ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo faces radio silence

3 years since franchise denial, ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo faces radio silence

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
These losses stockpiled since 2020 as ABS-CBN lost the rights to operate its flagship AM radio station as part of the state’s...
