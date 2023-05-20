Golden Haven seeks project ambassadors

MANILA, Philippines — Golden Haven Memorial Parks Inc., the country’s leading provider of premium deathcare services, is rolling out its Golden Haven Ambassador Program, an initiative that will provide millennials and GenZs meaningful work opportunities on flexible time.

“We are excited to launch the nationwide search for Golden Haven ambassadors, which will empower the youth to become our partners in this advocacy,” Golden Haven president Emy Lustado said.

“Millennials and GenZs are innovators, and they possess an entrepreneurial spirit and eagerness to make a difference in the world. This, combined with their passion and drive for promoting social causes, make them natural advocates for planning ahead for the future.”

The program offers flexibility and work-life balance, enabling Golden Haven ambassadors to work anytime and anywhere, granting them better chances of achieving their personal and professional goals.

With the younger generations’ natural proficiency for using technology to connect with people, they are ideal candidates for promoting Golden Haven’s memorial services and benefits through social media and other online platforms.