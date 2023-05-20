^

Business

Golden Haven seeks project ambassadors

The Philippine Star
May 20, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Golden Haven Memorial Parks Inc., the country’s leading provider of premium deathcare services, is rolling out its Golden Haven Ambassador Program, an initiative that will provide millennials and GenZs meaningful work opportunities on flexible time.

“We are excited to launch the nationwide search for Golden Haven ambassadors, which will empower the youth to become our partners in this advocacy,” Golden Haven president Emy Lustado said.

“Millennials and GenZs are innovators, and they possess an entrepreneurial spirit and eagerness to make a difference in the world. This, combined with their passion and drive for promoting social causes, make them natural advocates for planning ahead for the future.”

The program offers flexibility and work-life balance, enabling Golden Haven ambassadors to work anytime and anywhere, granting them better chances of achieving their personal and professional goals.

With the younger generations’ natural proficiency for using technology to connect with people, they are ideal candidates for promoting Golden Haven’s memorial services and benefits through social media and other online platforms.

AMBASSADORS

GOLDEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Layoffs hit nutrition giant's Canlubang plant

Layoffs hit nutrition giant's Canlubang plant

By Jonathan de Santos | 1 day ago
Wyeth Philippines Progressive Workers Union president Debie Faigmani confirmed the layoffs to media, saying 10 union officers...
Business
fbtw
Wyeth Nutrition says no lockout of Laguna factory workers

Wyeth Nutrition says no lockout of Laguna factory workers

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
Wyeth Nutrition said Friday it did not implement a lock-out, reiterating the company respect employees’ right...
Business
fbtw

Power failure

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Energy officials want Congress to review the franchise of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines or NGCP because around 80 percent of the country’s electricity problems may be linked to the “generous...
Business
fbtw
Union at nutrition giant's milk factory readies strike over surprise layoffs

Union at nutrition giant's milk factory readies strike over surprise layoffs

By Jonathan de Santos | 11 hours ago
Faigmani said that the union believes the retrenchment of its members is also a tactic to weaken the union "and at the same...
Business
fbtw
Ayala putting up $1 billion data center, biggest in Philippines

Ayala putting up $1 billion data center, biggest in Philippines

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Ayala Group and its Singaporean partner are investing at least $1 billion to build the largest data center in the Philippines...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Deploy

Deploy

2 hours ago
Deploy
Business
fbtw
Onion

Onion

1 day ago
Litratalk
Business
fbtw
Witness against you!

Witness against you!

3 days ago
Witness against you!
Business
fbtw
Lupet!

Lupet!

4 days ago
Lupet!
Business
fbtw
Lusot na!

Lusot na!

5 days ago
Lusot na!
Business
fbtw
Political asylum!

Political asylum!

7 days ago
Political asylum!
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with