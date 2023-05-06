^

Business

The comparison game

BUSINESS MATTERS BEYOND THE BOTTOM LINE - Francis J. Kong - The Philippine Star
May 6, 2023 | 12:00am

“Keeping Up with the Joneses” is derived from a famous comic strip in newspapers from 1913 to 1914 featuring a family named Jones. Over the years, the term has evolved into an idiomatic expression that refers to the tendency for people to compare themselves to their neighbors or peers and to try to maintain a similar or superior level of material possessions, status or appearance. It can also represent the tendency to spend beyond one’s means to support a specific image or lifestyle, leading to financial problems.

This prompts quotes and quips like:

Why did the Joneses go bankrupt? Because they were trying to keep up with the Smiths!

I used to try and keep up with the Joneses, but then I realized they were only keeping up with the Kardashians.

I used to try to keep up with the Joneses, but they were always one step ahead. So now I try to keep up with my bills.

We are in an environment of comparison. How did we do in school against our classmates or relatives? What kind of job did you land in contrast to schoolmates? How much money does this person make compared to what I make? Although we may sometimes use comparisons to drive self-improvement and self-motivation, comparing ourselves against others has a negative effect, especially for those with low confidence and a sense of security. Comparisons often make us feel insufficient in many ways, making us feel bad about ourselves, so it does not make sense. Here are the reasons why:

1. Each person is unique, and there is no one else exactly like you.

Your family background, environment, your life experiences are different. How can you compare yourself to someone when they may have a repertoire of strengths and weaknesses different from yours? Talk about comparing apples and oranges.

2. Each person has different stages in life and career.

A famous quote credited to anonymity says: “Don’t compare your Chapter One to someone else’s Chapter Twenty.” Comparing yourself to somebody’s stage in life is inaccurate. You may just be starting in your career, while somebody may have years of experience and started ahead of you. You may be comparing yourself with the opulence of your neighbors when their parents left them a rich inheritance, and you had to start everything by yourself.

3. Each person has different access to resources.

If you want to be a concert pianist and your parents are wealthy and established musicians, they may have the resources to have you study in Europe or pay for your education should you get admitted to Juilliard. You have an advantage over someone born into a financially challenged family even though they have experience in music.

Playing the comparison game is an exercise in futility, so what should we do? Since you love the comparison game, then why not compare yourself to yourself? Make sure you are constantly learning, developing, progressing, and because you are not fixated and obsessed with comparing yourself to others. This way, you become focused. As your skills and competence increase, your motivation rises, and you become more excited about life because of what you can do and the new things you can learn.

Here is the reality that life can offer: No matter how hard you try to be better than others as you fixate on comparing yourself to them, there will always be someone better, richer, more intelligent, or someone with a smaller waistline and tighter skin and the more you compare yourself to them you will only be frustrated. So what’s the point?

Comparisons kill. No matter how successful you are, someone will always be more successful. No matter how big your business gets, there will always be a bigger business. What if others are more successful? Then celebrate their success and use it as inspiration (not jealousy or envy) to improve and become better.

The Japanese monk, Ogui (Sensei), said, “A flower does not think of competing with the flower next to it; it just blooms.” The best way to deal with this is to consider that others are better than you. This way, we become perpetual students of life, and we indeed get better. So stop comparing and start being grateful. Be your unique self. And as someone wisely said, “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.”

(Francis Kong’s podcast “Inspiring Excellence” is now available on Spotify, Apple, Google, or other podcast streaming platforms.)

BANKRUPT

QUOTES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Inflation dulling in April makes case for rate pause

Inflation dulling in April makes case for rate pause

By Ramon Royandoyan | 16 hours ago
The latest outturn fell squarely with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' inflation projection in April.
Business
fbtw
Government rolls out P20.2 trillion public investment plan

Government rolls out P20.2 trillion public investment plan

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Priority programs and projects to be implemented by the government under the Public Investment Program 2023 to 2028 will require...
Business
fbtw

Fix NAIA 3 now!

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The power failure at NAIA 3 last Monday is no longer surprising. Last September, a similar thing happened.
Business
fbtw
Adidas posts Q1 loss as Kanye split weighs

Adidas posts Q1 loss as Kanye split weighs

9 hours ago
The company booked a net loss of 39 million euros ($43 million) from January to March, compared to a profit of 482 million...
Business
fbtw
China Bank profit rises to P5 billion in Q1

China Bank profit rises to P5 billion in Q1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Earnings of China Banking Corp. inched up by three percent to P5 billion in the first quarter of the year from P4.9 billion...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

A new chapter

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
What now?
Business
fbtw

Globe income cut by almost half in Q1

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Globe Telecom Inc. suffered a near 50 percent drop in earnings to P7.25 billion in the first quarter from P13.65 billion in the same quarter last year in the absence of gains from a data center agreement it executed...
Business
fbtw

Cebu Pacific flies back to profitability

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific returned to profitability and booked a net income of P1.08 billion in the first quarter of the year, reversing the P7.6 billion net loss recorded in the same quarter last year.
Business
fbtw

ACEN injects add’l P312.5 million into solar project

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
ACEN Corp. is investing an additional P312.5 million in the special purpose vehicle developing a solar farm project in Cagayan through subscription of more shares.
Business
fbtw

The comparison game

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
“Keeping Up with the Joneses” is derived from a famous comic strip in newspapers from 1913 to 1914 featuring a family named Jones.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with