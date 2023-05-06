^

Citi Global on road to sustainable leisure property development

The Philippine Star
May 6, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Leisure-aligned property developer Citi Global Realty and Development Inc. is undergoing an organizational transformation to make it more customer-centric and people oriented.

The company is now making a name for itself by providing “affordable” leisure properties’ to its target clientele – mostly overseas Filipino workers (OFW) in search of their dream vacation house.

“Our target markets are the middle-class, particularly OFWs in North America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, working as healthcare professionals, service professionals, and seamen,” said Beth To, managing director of Citi Global.

Riding on this momentum, the company also started building and offering quality house and lot units in Metro Tagaytay, called Tagaytay Fontaine Villas (TFV).

Citi Global also put an affordable price tag on the single-attached units and marketed the property not to the usual upper-scale rich, but to Filipinos abroad.

Inspired by the positive market feedback of TFV, Citi Global developed another project, this time a condo-hotel development, Tagaytay Clifton Resort Suites (TCRS), which again targets the middle class.

What makes Citi Global’s condotel concept unique is that instead of just selling properties to OFWs, they are providing an opportunity for them to invest in their future.

Citi Global’s condotel units start at P2.8 million. Once completed and operational, owners can have their units managed and leased out by Citi Global’s partner hotelier, Horrigan Hospitality Services Inc. Unlike time-share schemes with limited redemption periods, the condotel allows investors to own their units and enjoy a free stay for a few nights per year.

To said they encourage unit owners to enroll their units in a hotel pool, a condotel concept that allows them to earn passive income through dividends from the hotel operation.

With the safety of unit owners as top of its priority concerns, Citi Global opted to redesign TCRS to comply with the real property building requirements of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.

In 2022, Citi Global has partnered with a well-known architectural firm, Visionary Architecture, which ranks among the World Architecture Top 100 list and BCI Asia’s Top 10 Architectural Firms for more than a decade.

