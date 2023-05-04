Report: Philippines' power sector’s data transparency ranks middle in Asia

MANILA, Philippines —Data transparency in the Philippines’ power sector ranked middle of the pack in Asia, according to a new report, as efforts to speed up the renewables transition could be hobbled by inaccessible data.

Data transparency within the country’s power sector was deemed “acceptable” by the report compiled by global energy think tank Ember and climate impact multiplier Subak.

The ranking put the Philippines alongside mainland China, Georgia, Hong Kong, Japan, Pakistan, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand.

ASEAN countries scored “insufficient” or “poor” marks on data transparency. The report noted that Asia accounted for 62% of the global power sector’s emissions.

Zooming in, the report noted data transparency in the domestic power sector meant that monthly and regional data only face a 2-3 months lag. That also “good” meant access to fuel breakdown and additional capacity, real-time demand, and price data.

The report deemed the National Grid Controller of the Philippines as the “best generation data provider,” since datasets dated back to 2013 monthly generation and fuel breakdown across the archipelago.

“Data transparency enables various stakeholders in the society to participate in building pathways to decarbonise the electricity grid,” said Uni Lee, data analyst at Ember.

As it is, giving limited access to the data of the region's power sector could hamper efforts to quicken Asia’s renewables transition from coal.

The report likewise pointed out that decarbonization in Asia would accelerate if governments and intergovernmental organizations consider the benefits of reducing emissions and introducing innovation within the power if institutions easily access data.

The Philippines is looking to boost renewables in its current energy mix, which it hopes will hit 35% share by 2030.

“I hope that revealing the state of data transparency can trigger a regional and national conversation about the need to make power sector data open and free to access for all,” Lee added. — Ramon Royandoyan