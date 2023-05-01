MGen to expand RE portfolio

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen), the power generation arm of the Manila Electric Co., will beef up anew its renewable energy portfolio with the start of commercial operations of its third solar plant in the country this month.

MGen, through renewable energy arm MGen Renewable Energy Inc. (MGreen), is looking to fully energize this month its 75-megawatt alternating current (MWac) solar plant in Baras, Rizal in partnership with Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s local unit, Mit-Renewables Philippine Corp.

“We have energized 67.5 megawatts of our 75-megawatt solar plant project in Baras, Rizal and have started generating power since March 27, 2023,” MGen president and CEO Jaime Azurin said.

“The project, in partnership with Mitsui, is expected to commence commercial operations in May,” he said.

The project will be the third operational solar plant in the country for MGreen, which aims to build 1,500 MW of renewable energy projects by 2030.

“Once operational, this brings MGreen’s total renewable energy capacity to almost 200 megawatts, including our first solar plant, BulacanSol,” Azurin said.

“More renewable energy projects can be expected in the coming years, as we strive to fulfill our commitment to deliver cleaner and more sustainable energy in the market,” he said.

MGen started its journey toward a balanced and low-carbon energy mix in 2021 through the opening of PowerSource First Bulacan Solar Inc.’s 55 MWac solar plant in San Miguel, Bulacan.

Last February, MGreen expanded its portfolio with the energization of a 68-MWac solar plant in Currimao, Ilocos Norte in partnership with Vena Energy Solar PH Pte Ltd.

As of end-March, the project has delivered a total of 36-gigawatt hours of commissioning energy to MPower and the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market.

With three solar projects completed, Azurin earlier said MGen is gearing up to commence development of larger renewable energy projects over the next year as it continues to build its way towards achieving its target green energy capacity.

“We expect some major expansion projects in the next six months to a year and these will not be the 50 to 60 megawatts, but bigger projects,” he said.

The official said the target is to start construction of the company’s next project sometime by the middle of this year or by the third quarter.

By 2030, MGen is eyeing a gross renewable energy capacity of 5,442 MW, with 1,979 MW attributable to the company.