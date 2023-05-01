Jack Daniel’s, Coca-Cola uncork RTD cocktail in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Brown Forman, the company behind the Jack Daniel’s brand, and beverage firm Coca-Cola Philippines have uncorked a ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail to cater to the growing ready-to-drink alcohol segment in the country.

Speaking at the product launch, Cesar Gangoso, frontline marketing director at Coca-Cola ASEAN and South Pacific East Region, said the RTD product made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola, was inspired by one of the world’s most popular branded bar calls or drinks ordered by its brand name.

“Our decision has been influenced by what our consumers want and what they buy,” he said, as he cited the company’s research, which found majority of Filipinos of legal drinking age love the taste of Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola.

The Philippines is the first market in Southeast Asia where the Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola RTD cocktail is being made available.

Aside from the Philippines, the product is also available in Mexico, US, Europe and Japan.

Gangoso said the RTD alcohol segment is growing fast globally.

“When you look at some of the global trends, this is a space that’s actually really growing double-digits. So, even for our company, we’re actually looking at double-digit growth as well on this,” he said.

With the RTD alcohol segment growing globally, Finbar Boyle, business development director for Asia at Brown-Forman, said the product’s launch is timely.

The Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola ready-to-drink cocktail is available in a 320-ml can, with an alcohol level of seven percent, and a suggested retail price of P95.

The RTD cocktail can be purchased in supermarkets and convenience stores nationwide, as well as through e-commerce platforms.

While Coca-Cola is aiming to grow the new offering in the market, Gangoso said the company is committed to adhere to the highest standards of responsible marketing for the product.

The can of the RTD cocktail includes clear symbols that the beverage should be enjoyed responsibly and only by consumers of legal drinking age.

Gangoso also said there is also a plan to bring the Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar variant in the country in the future.