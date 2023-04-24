CebuPac reactivates Clark hub

MANILA, Philippines — Leading low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific has restarted its Clark operations since closing down during the pandemic, as demand for air travel in the northern and central parts of Luzon starts to take off.

Cebu Pacific reinstated its domestic and international flights at the Clark International Airport to provide connectivity for passengers coming from the north of Luzon.

In particular, Cebu Pacific operated flights from Clark to Bacolod, Caticlan, Davao, and Bangkok in line with its strategy to reopen pre-pandemic routes one by one.

For April, Cebu Pacific will also resume Clark flights to Iloilo, General Santos City, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Taipei. Afterward, the airline will relaunch flights from Clark to Incheon on May 5, to Cagayan de Oro on May 6, to Narita on May 21 and to Puerto Princesa on June 24.

Between April and June, Cebu Pacific will raise the number of Clark flights to Caticlan, Davao, Hong Kong and Cebu to serve the growing demand for air travel to these particular routes. All in all, the Gokongwei-led carrier can reach 15 destinations from Clark.

Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer Xander Lao said the reopening of Clark as a hub provides passengers with an additional supply of 10,000 seats every month.

Further, Lao said flights coming from Clark are priced 30 percent lower than their pre-pandemic average for both domestic and international trips.

For Cebu Pacific, Clark should be reestablished as one of the main gateways of the Philippines to maximize its existing infrastructure and decongest Manila traffic.

“The launch of our Clark flights is a fulfillment of Cebu Pacific’s mission to help make air travel accessible and affordable for travelers in north and central Luzon. This expansion will give the traveling public more opportunities to explore the Philippines and the rest of the world,” Lao said.

For the year, Cebu Pacific has allocated a budget of P42 billion for capital expenditures, mainly for the delivery of 10 Airbus aircraft to boost its fleet. This amount is expected to go up with the airline taking in an additional five units, of which three will be deployed in Clark.