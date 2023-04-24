^

Business

CebuPac reactivates Clark hub

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
April 24, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Leading low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific has restarted its Clark operations since closing down during the pandemic, as demand for air travel in the northern and central parts of Luzon starts to take off.

Cebu Pacific reinstated its domestic and international flights at the Clark International Airport to provide connectivity for passengers coming from the north of Luzon.

In particular, Cebu Pacific operated flights from Clark to Bacolod, Caticlan, Davao, and Bangkok in line with its strategy to reopen pre-pandemic routes one by one.

For April, Cebu Pacific will also resume Clark flights to Iloilo, General Santos City, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Taipei. Afterward, the airline will relaunch flights from Clark to Incheon on May 5, to Cagayan de Oro on May 6, to Narita on May 21 and to Puerto Princesa on June 24.

Between April and June, Cebu Pacific will raise the number of Clark flights to Caticlan, Davao, Hong Kong and Cebu to serve the growing demand for air travel to these particular routes. All in all, the Gokongwei-led carrier can reach 15 destinations from Clark.

Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer Xander Lao said the reopening of Clark as a hub provides passengers with an additional supply of 10,000 seats every month.

Further, Lao said flights coming from Clark are priced 30 percent lower than their pre-pandemic average for both domestic and international trips.

For Cebu Pacific, Clark should be reestablished as one of the main gateways of the Philippines to maximize its existing infrastructure and decongest Manila traffic.

“The launch of our Clark flights is a fulfillment of Cebu Pacific’s mission to help make air travel accessible and affordable for travelers in north and central Luzon. This expansion will give the traveling public more opportunities to explore the Philippines and the rest of the world,” Lao said.

For the year, Cebu Pacific has allocated a budget of P42 billion for capital expenditures, mainly for the delivery of 10 Airbus aircraft to boost its fleet. This amount is expected to go up with the airline taking in an additional five units, of which three will be deployed in Clark.

CEBU PACIFIC

CLARK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

US bank to close representative office in Philippines

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 3 days ago
US-based Bank of New York Mellon is shutting down its representative office in the Philippines, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.
Business
fbtw
Peso tumble prompts BSP to improve hedging facility &nbsp;

Peso tumble prompts BSP to improve hedging facility  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has implemented further enhancements to its hedging facility to counter the decline of the...
Business
fbtw

Mind the red flags

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
A wealthy businessman was approached by the officers of a civic organization soliciting a significant donation to a community project.
Business
fbtw

Death by a thousand cuts

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of private schools in the country shut down due mainly to financial constraints.
Business
fbtw

Pioneer Insurance putting up 5th eco-friendly building in BGC

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Pioneer Insurance is set to complete its eco-friendly building at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City in 2026 after being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine growth may fall below 6 percent in Q1 &ndash; DBS

Philippine growth may fall below 6 percent in Q1 – DBS

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Philippine economy may grow below six percent in the first quarter from the revised 7.1-percent expansion in the fourth...
Business
fbtw
EO 21 to boost offshore wind development

EO 21 to boost offshore wind development

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Department of Energy expects the development of the country’s offshore wind resources to accelerate following the...
Business
fbtw
Lower inflation possible this year

Lower inflation possible this year

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Inflation could ease to below six percent this year, according to First Metro Investment Corp. and University of Asia and...
Business
fbtw
Investors to remain cautious this week

Investors to remain cautious this week

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Stock market investors remain cautious and as such, the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index is expected to trade range-bound,...
Business
fbtw
Government cuts subsidies to P9.4 billion in February

Government cuts subsidies to P9.4 billion in February

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government reduced its budgetary support to state-run firms by 26 percent to P9.4 billion in February, with the bulk of...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with