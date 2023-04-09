^

Business

What Resurrection Sunday really means

BUSINESS MATTERS (BEYOND THE BOTTOM LINE) - Francis J. Kong - The Philippine Star
April 9, 2023 | 12:00am

But let me ask you a question. What does Resurrection Sunday really mean to you? Taken from an old book titled “Illustrations Unlimited” comes this fascinating story.

Do you know that thousands of people climb a mountain in the Italian Alps every year, passing the “stations of the cross” to stand at an outdoor crucifix? One tourist noticed a little trail that led beyond the cross.

He fought through the rough thicket and, to his surprise, came upon another shrine, a shrine that symbolized the empty tomb.

It was neglected. The brush had grown up around it. Almost everyone had gone as far as they cross, but there they stopped.

Far too many have gotten to the cross and have known the despair and the heartbreak. Far too few have moved beyond the cross to find the real message of Easter.

That is the message of the empty tomb.

And then there are those who refuse to believe.

In a cemetery in Hanover, Germany is a grave on which were placed huge slabs of granite and marble cemented together and fastened with heavy steel clasps. It belongs to a woman who did not believe in the resurrection of the dead. Yet strangely, she directed in her will that her grave be made so secure that if there were a resurrection, it could not reach her. On the marker were inscribed these words: “This burial place must never be opened.” In time, a seed, covered over by the stones, began to grow. Slowly it pushed its way through the soil and out from beneath them. As the trunk enlarged, the great slabs were gradually shifted so that the steel clasps were wrenched from their sockets. A tiny seed had become a tree that had pushed aside the stones.

The dynamic life force contained in that little seed is a faint reflection of the tremendous power of God’s creative word that someday will call to life the bodies of all who are in their graves. He will also bring back every person drowned at sea, cremated, or destroyed in some other way. This is no problem to the One who made something out of nothing when He spoke the universe into existence. Unbelief cannot deter the resurrection. But faith in the risen Christ opens the door to blessings that His resurrection guarantees – a glorious new spiritual body and a home in heaven. In new bodies, we will be reunited with saved loved ones to live with Jesus throughout all eternity.

The simplest meaning of Easter is that we are living in a world in which God has the last word.

On Friday night, it appeared as if evil was the master of life. The holiest and most lovable One who had ever lived was dead and in His tomb, crucified by the order of a tyrant without either scruples or regrets.

He who had raised the highest hopes among men had died by the most shameful means.

A cross, three nails, a jeering mob of debauched souls, and a quick thrust of a spear had ended it all.

Those hours when His voice was stilled, and His hands were quiet were the blackest through which the race has ever lived.

If Caesar could put an end to Jesus, then no man could ever dare aspire or hope again.

Hope, in such a world, could be nothing better than a mockery.

Then came Easter morning and the glorious word: “He is risen!” And evil’s triumph was at an end.

Since that hour when Mary in the garden first discovered the staggering fact of victory, no man whose heart was pure and whose labors were honest has ever had reason to fear or despair if he believed in the Resurrection.

As a young man, D.L. Moody was called upon suddenly to preach a funeral sermon. He hunted all throughout the four Gospels trying to find one of Christ’s funeral sermons, but searched in vain. He found that Christ broke up every funeral he ever attended. Death could not exist where he was. When the dead heard his voice, they sprang to life. Jesus said, “I am the resurrection, and the life.”

No, it’s not about bunnies and eggs; it’s all about the true life we are all searching for. So, as you go back to work tomorrow on Monday and… bear this in mind.

 

 

(Francis Kong’s podcast “Inspiring Excellence” is now available on Spotify, Apple, Google, or other podcast streaming platforms.)

RISEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
GIR back at $100 billion level

GIR back at $100 billion level

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 3 days ago
The country’s foreign exchange buffer returned to the $100 billion level in March due to higher inflation and the increase...
Business
fbtw
Nomura: More rate hikes coming as core inflation picks up

Nomura: More rate hikes coming as core inflation picks up

2 days ago
In a commentary on Thursday, the Japan-based investment bank noted that accelerating core inflation, which hit 8% year-on-year...
Business
fbtw
Some Filipino tycoons fell off Forbes' 2023 richest list

Some Filipino tycoons fell off Forbes' 2023 richest list

2 days ago
The list was built and compiled using stock prices and exchange rates from March 10.
Business
fbtw
Inflation eases to 7.6% in March

Inflation eases to 7.6% in March

By Louella Desiderio | 3 days ago
Inflation the rate of increase in the prices of consumer goods and services further eased in March due to slower upticks in...
Business
fbtw
'Philippine commitment to cut coal use not enough to meet climate targets'

'Philippine commitment to cut coal use not enough to meet climate targets'

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
Global Energy Monitor’s annual report on global coal energy use spotlighted that the Philippines ranked sixth across...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
End of BSP&rsquo;s tightening cycle seen

End of BSP’s tightening cycle seen

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may be nearing the end of its tightening cycle, as inflation has eased to a six-month low...
Business
fbtw
Philippines faces slower growth in 2023

Philippines faces slower growth in 2023

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is expected to post the second fastest growth in Southeast Asia this year, but the projected growth is slower...
Business
fbtw
Inflation remains top priority &ndash; Diokno

Inflation remains top priority – Diokno

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The head of the economic team of the Marcos administration said that the government would continue to consider inflation as...
Business
fbtw

Pipe dream

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
You just can’t keep a good man, and a good institution, down.
Business
fbtw
DTI: RCEP to spur growth of MSMEs

DTI: RCEP to spur growth of MSMEs

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The country’s participation in the Regional Economic Partnership is seen to promote the development of micro, small...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with