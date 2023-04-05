^

Business

Philippine Q4 GDP in 2022 revised down

Philstar.com
April 5, 2023 | 12:55pm
Philippine Q4 GDP in 2022 revised down
Motorists experience heavy traffic along EDSA in Cubao, Quezon City on April 4, 2023.
The STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The domestic economy’s growth rate in the final quarter of 2022 was revised downward, per the Philippine Statistics Authority on Wednesday.

In a statement, the PSA revised the Philippine economy’s gross domestic product in the fourth quarter to 7.1% from the previous 7.2%. 

It kept the annual growth rates for 2021 and 2022 at 7.6% and 5.7%, respectively.

The revisions were in-line with standard practices globally. 

As it is, much of the growth in 2022 was anchored by resurgent consumer spending, as a result of the domestic economy’s reopening. This in turn fueled existing supply shortages that worsened inflationary pressures that sapped the public’s purchasing power.

Growth in 2021 largely benefitted from the sheen of low base effects, as the economy contracted from strict lockdown measures implemented to contain the spread of virus contagion in 2020. — Ramon Royandoyan

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Have no fear

By Boo Chanco | 14 hours ago
Fear probably best describes how we felt over the past three years of the pandemic.
Business
fbtw
Real estate exposure of Philippine banks eases to 21 percent

Real estate exposure of Philippine banks eases to 21 percent

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
The exposure of Philippine banks and trust entities to the volatile property segment eased slightly to 21 percent in end-December...
Business
fbtw
Philippine stocks tumble ahead of Lenten break

Philippine stocks tumble ahead of Lenten break

By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
The stock market tumbled again yesterday ahead of the five-day Lenten break.
Business
fbtw
Tampakan mine operation seen to start by 2026

Tampakan mine operation seen to start by 2026

By Danessa Rivera | 14 hours ago
Sagittarius Mines Inc. the proponent of the multi-billion Tampakan copper-gold project in South Cotabato, is eyeing to operate...
Business
fbtw
PLDT told to trim debt to regain rating

PLDT told to trim debt to regain rating

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 14 hours ago
Pangilinan-led PLDT Inc. can recover its “BBB+” credit rating once the company cuts its debt level as a measure...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Inflation cooled in March, offering a reprieve

Inflation cooled in March, offering a reprieve

By Ramon Royandoyan | 4 hours ago
Inflation decelerated in March, as price growth hit its peak while the economy began absorbing the impact of expensive...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: CNPF's tease and 4 more market updates

Quick Take: CNPF's tease and 4 more market updates

5 hours ago
Are we getting tired of being at home, just eating sardines and other non-perishables?
Business
fbtw
Reaching into the mail bag...

Reaching into the mail bag...

5 hours ago
In case you missed it.
Business
fbtw
Biden warns of potential AI technology dangers

Biden warns of potential AI technology dangers

6 hours ago
US companies are at the forefront of the burgeoning AI sector, which is transforming the power of machines to do everything...
Business
fbtw
Credit Suisse chiefs say sorry to angry shareholders

Credit Suisse chiefs say sorry to angry shareholders

6 hours ago
The 167-year-old bank's final AGM was the first chance Credit Suisse shareholders had to voice their frustrations, and some...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with