^

Business

Government debt pile rises in February — Treasury

Philstar.com
March 30, 2023 | 1:06pm
Government debt pile rises in February â€” Treasury
According to a notice of issuance, the Philippines will borrow at least $500 million from foreign sources by offering global bonds with tenors of five and 10.5 years, as well as a 25-year sustainability bond.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The national government’s liabilities inched up in February, with an analyst expecting a heavier debt load in the coming years as the Marcos Jr. administration sticks to its growth targets that would require higher spending to hit.

Data released by the Bureau of the Treasury showed that the country’s outstanding liabilities inched up 0.4% month-on-month to P13.75 trillion in February. Of the total debt stock, 68.7% came from domestic sources while 31.3% came from foreign creditors. 

The debt pile’s ascent came amid the depreciation of the peso and the issuance of domestic security in February.

Experts have been warning about the impact of a growing debt pile for the Philippines. The country’s debt stock climbed at the onset of the pandemic, due in part to the Duterte administration’s borrowing spree to fund its pandemic response. 

A plump debt stock would mean more taxpayers' funds are needed for debt servicing in the coming years. The situation also means that the Marcos Jr. administration would run the government and institute reforms with a very tight fiscal space.

Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, made the case for more borrowings in the coming years. The Marcos Jr. administration revised its growth aspirations to 6-7% this year, while keeping target of 6.5-8% from 2024-2028. 

“With the Philippines running budget deficits, we will likely see the overall debt continue to rise over the next few years.  Despite projected improvements in revenue collection, the government will likely need to resort to borrowing to shoulder expenditure to sustain economic growth,” he said in an emailed commentary. 

Broken down, domestic borrowings inched up 0.6% month-on-month to P9.44 trillion in February. The expansion came as the national government borrowed P55.88 billion in the same month, as was the peso’s depreciation which pushed levels up P1.34 billion.

External debt retreated 0.1% month-on-month to P4.31 trillion. Foreign loan payments (P21.15 billion) and forex swings (P32.32 billion) increased the debt stock in February. 

Despite this, Mapa pointed out that the public should train it sights on the country’s debt-to-gross domestic product ratio. The country’s debt-to-GDP ratio settled at 60.9% in 2022, breaching the 60% threshold deemed manageable for emerging market economies.

“Should growth outstrip the growth of new debt, we could see a decline in the debt-to-GDP ratio which would indicate that the economy is able to outgrow the high debt issue,” he added. – Ramon Royandoyan

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fitch: Merger with DBP to increase LandBank's strategic value for gov't

Fitch: Merger with DBP to increase LandBank's strategic value for gov't

By Ramon Royandoyan | 19 hours ago
The upcoming merger with Development Bank of the Philippines, another state-run lender, means Land Bank of the Philippines...
Business
fbtw

Who’s afraid of the MUP pension fund?

By Rey Gamboa | 13 hours ago
Even before the start of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s term in July 2016 started, the unsustainable condition of the retirement and pension payouts of the country’s military and uniformed personnel...
Business
fbtw
D&L posts record P3.3 billion profit in 2022

D&L posts record P3.3 billion profit in 2022

By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
D&L Industries recorded its highest ever net income last year at P3.3 billion, demonstrating a full recovery from the COVID-19...
Business
fbtw

CREIT income climbs last year

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Citicore Energy REIT Corp. the country’s first renewable energy REIT, saw its net income expand by more than five times last year to P1.25 billion on the back of robust revenues.
Business
fbtw
Meralco executes emergency power supply deal with San Miguel unit

Meralco executes emergency power supply deal with San Miguel unit

23 hours ago
The Department of Energy gave them the go-ahead, exempting the power utility from a competitive selection process.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Dumbphone' fans disconnect in face of smartphone dominance

'Dumbphone' fans disconnect in face of smartphone dominance

3 hours ago
Sales for dumb or feature phones are small and shrinking, according to analysts, as cheaper smartphones are made available...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: Alternergy's stabilization report and 3 more market updates

Quick Take: Alternergy's stabilization report and 3 more market updates

4 hours ago
I estimate that they’ll have “spent” around 20 to 22 million of their 115 million share quota by the end...
Business
fbtw
Schultz defends Starbucks' tough union stance in testy hearing

Schultz defends Starbucks' tough union stance in testy hearing

4 hours ago
The hearing, which got contentious at some points, was convened by progressive Senator Bernie Sanders, focusing on what the...
Business
fbtw
Stock markets climb on easing bank fears, Alibaba split

Stock markets climb on easing bank fears, Alibaba split

4 hours ago
Measures taken by authorities to prevent a new global financial crisis appear to have calmed the markets following the failures...
Business
fbtw
Ecozone investments up by 54% in Q1

Ecozone investments up by 54% in Q1

By Catherine Talavera | 13 hours ago
Investments approved by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority in the first quarter of the year reached P12.537 billion, up...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with