^

Business

JG Summit core profit rises to P6.2 billion in 2022

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
March 30, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Gokongwei-led JG Summit Holdings Inc. (JGS) said its core income grew two-fold in 2022 to P6.2 billion.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange yesterday, JG Summit president and CEO Lance Gokongwei said 2022 was the start of the company’s pivot back to growth with the reopening of the economy and the lifting of most mobility restrictions.

“We experienced a surge in consumption which drove the strong demand for our products and services across our food, real estate, and airline businesses. The demand was sustained throughout the year, this against the backdrop of significant inflation – with the volatility driven by the weaker peso and higher prices of oil and soft commodities,”Gokongwei said.

He said the company has been very proactive in addressing this issue with the objective of protecting and preserving our margins via carefully considered direct and indirect price adjustments, and the implementation of cost savings and productivity initiatives across our different business units.

“We continue to remain cautiously optimistic in 2023 given the lingering geopolitical and global economic risk. With inflation forecasted to slowly ease out on a sequential basis, we are hopeful that domestic consumption will remain buoyant while we expect to benefit from the reopening of China in our airline and petrochemicals businesses,” Gokongwei said.

However, incorporating the impact of the nine percent year on year devaluation of the peso on the group’s dollar-denominated debt, JGS consolidated full-year 2022 net income settled at P0.7 billion.

“This is lower than the reported 2021 net income of P5.1 billion, which had P6 billion of gains and contributions from its food manufacturing arm’s discontinued Oceania operations,”the company said.

Meanwhile, total revenues of the company grew by 36 percent to P312.4 billion, surpassing its pre-pandemic level.

“The agile efforts of its consumer-facing businesses delivered double-digit topline growth on the back of a reopening economy. Despite the margin pressures from unprecedented levels of fuel and commodity prices, such strong revenue performance plus the group’s cost-saving programs translated to significant profit improvements in most of its strategic business units,”the company said.

Universal Robina Corp., the company’s food business, registered a 28 percent increase to P149.9 billion in 2022, driven by double digit-growth in all its segments.

Similarly, Robinsons Land Corp. the company’s real estate and hotel business also posted a 22 percent increase in total revenues to P43.4 billion, driven by higher recognized residential sales, as well as the significant recovery in its malls and hotels as mobility restrictions were fully lifted in the latter half of the year.

JG Summit reported that Cebu Air, reported a 261 percent jump in systemwide revenues to P56.8 billion, fuelled by the post-pandemic travel demand.

JGS

LANCE GOKONGWEI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Credit card ownership pushed amid high inflation

Credit card ownership pushed amid high inflation

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Issuers are pushing credit card ownership, particularly among Filipino women, amid stubbornly high inflation and uncerta...
Business
fbtw

Artificial intelligence and journalism

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Journalism is in the list of jobs that Chat GPT said will be lost due to artificial intelligence. But ChatGPT is wrong.
Business
fbtw

Yuchengcos sell RCBC property units to Gotianuns

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. of the Yuchengco Group of Companies is selling two wholly owned real estate subsidiaries to Gotianun-led Filinvest Land Inc..
Business
fbtw
PAL flies to Perth

PAL flies to Perth

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Philippine Airlines, the country’s flag carrier, touched down at Perth Airport on Monday,marking its first new international...
Business
fbtw
Landbank-DBP to merge before yearend

Landbank-DBP to merge before yearend

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
State-run financing institutions Land Bank of the Philippines and Development Bank of the Philippines are expected to merge...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Ecozone investments up by 54% in Q1

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Investments approved by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority in the first quarter of the year reached P12.537 billion, up 54 percent from the same period last year.
Business
fbtw

Treasury lowers borrowing program to P160 billion in April

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government plans to secure P160 billion in domestic debt next month, even as interest rates are still on an uptrend due to the continued tightening cycle of the central bank.
Business
fbtw

IMI to assemble Zero e-motorcycles in Laguna

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Ayala-led Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. has forged a strategic manufacturing partnership with California-based Zero Motorcycles, a world leader in electric motorcycles and power trainsv,to increase access to...
Business
fbtw

Shell Pilipinas earnings up to P4.1 billion in 2022

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Higher volume delivery boosted Shell Pilipinas Corp.’s earnings in 2022 despite challenges brought about by fuel price volatility, high inflation and peso depreciation.
Business
fbtw

BSP releases new rules on consumer assistance

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is further strengthening its consumer protection framework with new rules on consumer assistance mechanism mediation and adjudication set to take effect in May.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with