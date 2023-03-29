Philippine’s longest subsea cable for completion in April

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN) has reached Zamboanga City, one of the last few stops in its rotation, putting it on track for completion by April.

Mobile giant Globe Telecom Inc. yesterday said the PDSCN has arrived in Zamboanga City, making the $150-million project on pace for activation in April as scheduled.

The consortium made up of Globe, Eastern Communications and InfiniVAN Inc. committed to improve internet connectivity in Zamboanga City through the PDSCN.

Globe district business head for West Mindanao Ian Valencia said the subsea cable system brings fiber optic assets to Zamboanga City. These cables, in turn, raise the reliability of broadband and mobile services in the areas where they are installed.

“The PDSCN is a proof of Globe’s unwavering commitment to providing a world-class network infrastructure throughout the country. By expanding our fiberization efforts, we aim to improve the quality of mobile and broadband services, as well as meet the growing demand of Filipinos for reliable connectivity,” Valencia said.

Prior to Zamboanga City, the PDSCN installed fiber cables in Kinoguitan, Misamis Oriental and Camiguin as part of its goal of enhancing network coverage in the provinces.

The PDSCN, set to become the longest underwater cable in the Philippines, seeks to extend fiber connectivity in multiple regions, particularly underserved areas, across the archipelago.

Globe is collaborating with Eastern Communications and InfiniVAN in landing the project in its 33 sites nationwide spanning more than 2,500 kilometers.

In January, the consortium hired the services of cable vessel CS Subaru, operated by NTT World Engineering Marine Corp., in delivering the remaining segments of the PDSCN. Before this, the group tapped cable ship Cable Infinity, owned by Kokusai Cable Ship Co. Ltd., to complete the initial work.

Globe operations area head for Zamboanga Everard Peñaflor said the PDSCN would hasten the digital transition of rural areas. He said Globe wants to contribute to the government’s efforts to promote the use of innovation even in the regions.

“As the country gears towards a digital economy, Globe remains dedicated to making significant investments in enhancing network infrastructure to provide customers with reliable and seamless access to the digital world,” Peñaflor said.