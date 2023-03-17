^

Business

BSP sees smaller dollar deficit in 2023 as global headwinds persist

Philstar.com
March 17, 2023 | 5:35pm
dollars
The BOP is a summary of the economic transactions of a country with the rest of the world for a specific period. A surplus arises when more funds entered the country against those that left while a deficit is incurred when outflows exceed inflows.
Pixabay, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines would likely post a smaller dollar deficit this year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Friday, as a projected global economic slowdown threatens to hurt foreign trade and investments, while a stubbornly high inflation crimps demand at home.

The BSP now sees the country’s balance of payments (BOP) position swinging to a $1.6 billion deficit this year, slimmer compared to the central bank’s old projection of a $5.4-billion gap.

The BOP is the summary of economic transactions of a country with the rest of the world during a specific period. A surplus occurs when more foreign funds enter the country against those that left while a deficit arises when the reverse happens.

If the BSP’s prediction happens, 2023’s BOP deficit would be significantly narrower than the $7.3 billion gap recorded in 2022.

Explaining its revised forecast, the central bank said it expects a “subdued global and domestic economic activity this year followed by slightly improved activity” by next year — when the dollar deficit is projected to further shrink to $500 million.

“Persistent high inflation, the protracted Ukraine-Russia conflict, and pandemic-related legacies remain the key risks to the country’s external sector outlook, albeit with lesser adverse impact relative to previous estimates,” the BSP said in a statement.

BALANCE OF PAYMENTS

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

A digital bank run

By Boo Chanco | 18 hours ago
As in anything digital, it happened fast.
Business
fbtw
Ayalas enter US energy market

Ayalas enter US energy market

By Danessa Rivera | 18 hours ago
ACEN Corp., the listed energy platform of the Ayala Group, is formalizing its entry into the US renewable energy market with...
Business
fbtw

Vintage cars

By Rey Gamboa | 1 day ago
When the government first decided to limit the use of vintage cars on the road to weekends or holidays, the howl of protest from owners was deafening enough that the Land Transportation Office had to almost immediately...
Business
fbtw
PLDT takes over Sky Cable&rsquo;s internet business

PLDT takes over Sky Cable’s internet business

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 18 hours ago
PLDT Inc. has acquired the broadband business of Lopez-owned Sky Cable Corp. for almost P7 billion in a deal that cements...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee net income jumps by 26% to P7.5 billion in 2022

Jollibee net income jumps by 26% to P7.5 billion in 2022

By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Jollibee Foods Corp.,reported a net income of P7.5 billion last year, up 26.4 percent.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP vows action vs potential contagion from US bank failures

BSP vows action vs potential contagion from US bank failures

4 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Friday it is ready to respond to any contagion effects following failures of two midsized...
Business
fbtw
GCash adds new security feature to arrest account takeovers

GCash adds new security feature to arrest account takeovers

6 hours ago
Mobile wallet app GCash has launched a new security feature meant to prevent account takeovers.
Business
fbtw
Wall Street giants move to rescue First Republic Bank

Wall Street giants move to rescue First Republic Bank

7 hours ago
America's largest banks moved Thursday to shore up First Republic, easing fears that the regional lender could be the next...
Business
fbtw
Upson drops IPO price by 56%

Upson drops IPO price by 56%

8 hours ago
That’s a massive 70% drop in the deal’s overall value, but this is not unprecedented.
Business
fbtw
Jollibee FY22 profit up 33%, boosted by same store sales

Jollibee FY22 profit up 33%, boosted by same store sales

8 hours ago
Huge amounts of capital were spent on reconfiguring store layouts to accommodate drive-through, pickup, and delivery.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with