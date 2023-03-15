AyalaLand Logistics to double capacity

This undated file photo shows the inside of Technofreeze, a cold storage facility acquired by AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. in April 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC) is betting big on cold storage as it looks to double its capacity.

ALLHC has made its foray in the Visayas region through the acquisition of an existing cold storage facility.

It is expected to break ground for new facilities in its Pampanga and Batangas properties.

The future Pampanga facility will be a key component for the envisioned agro-industrial hub serving the area, while the Batangas cold storage will address the increasing demand for more facilities in the Southern Luzon region.

The Cebu cold storage facility is ALLHC’s first Visayas site, and the third cold storage facility under ALogis Artico, ALLHC’s cold storage brand.

In 2021, ALLHC first ventured into the business by purchasing two cold storage facilities within the Laguna Technopark in Biñan, Laguna.

ALLHC president and CEO Jose Emmanuel Jalandoni said ALLHC continues to enhance its product portfolio to grow further in the industrial real estate space.

“We are pleased to have entered the Visayas region, and in Cebu no less,” he said.

With Cebu in its portfolio map, ALLHC is now in seven key areas across the country, and 10,300 pallet positions in less than two years of ALogis Artico operations.

“We look forward to servicing our customers with their temperature-controlled warehousing requirements in Cebu with ALogis Artico Mandaue moving forward,” Jalandoni said.

The Cebu facility features 3,000 pallet positions, eight cold rooms that can go up to -18 degrees Celsius. It is equipped with solar panels to augment power requirements with a renewable energy source.

Accredited by the National Meat Inspection Service, the sub-zero hub currently houses products of lessee companies within the meat and seafood industry.

ALLHC, a subsidiary of Ayala Land Inc., is an industrial real estate company present in seven growth areas nationwide through its industrial parks, warehouses, cold storage facilities, and commercial leasing.

Among its developments are the Laguna Technopark, Pampanga Technopark, Cavite Technopark, Laguindingan Technopark in Misamis Oriental.

Its ALogis standard factory buildings are located in Biñan and Calamba, Laguna; Naic in Cavite; Porac, Pampanga; Sto. Tomas, Batangas, and Manila, complemented by the cold storage facilities in Biñan, Laguna and Mandaue, Cebu.

For commercial leasing, ALLHC’s portfolio comprises Tutuban Center in Manila and South Park Center in Muntinlupa City.