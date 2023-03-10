^

Business

Despite headwinds, Philippines beats watered-down FDI target in 2022

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
March 10, 2023 | 11:22am
Despite headwinds, Philippines beats watered-down FDI target in 2022
Unlike the so-called “hot money” which enters and leaves markets with ease, FDIs are firmer commitments that provide jobs for Filipinos, so the government wants to attract more FDIs and not only keep existing ones.
File Photo

MANILA, Philippines (Corrected, 11:55 a.m.) — The Philippines exceeded its foreign direct investments target in 2022 despite headwinds and a projected global recession dampening investor sentiment.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas revealed on Friday that FDI amounted to net inflows in 2022, but plunged 23.2% year-on-year to $9.2 billion haul.

FDIs represent firmer commitments from foreign investors that generate jobs for Filipinos unlike the so-called “hot money”, which enters and leaves markets with ease.

The BSP had projected the Philippines would rack up $8.5 billion in net FDI inflows in 2022, a watered-down goal that was lower compared to the actual $12.4 billion net inflows generated in the preceding year.

“Notwithstanding the country’s sustained growth momentum, FDI net inflows decreased in 2022 due to the extended global slowdown and high inflation, which adversely affected investor decisions,” the BSP said.

Global headwinds took center-stage in 2022, as expensive fuel prices, supply chain disruptions, China's zero-Covid policy and the US dollar's ascent dominated markets. This in turn fueled recession fears this year as these headwinds forced central banks everywhere to hike interest rates to tame stubbornly high inflation.

In December, FDIs net inflows plummeted 76.2% year-on-year to $634 million due to base effects. 

Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said the declining FDI levels spotlighted concerns on the domestic and international front.

“Global growth is expected to face headwinds as economies feel the fallout from Syrian borrowing costs,” he said in a Viber message. 

Data broken down showed that intercompany borrowings between multinational companies and their local affiliates slipped 15.6% on-year to $6.33 billion in 2022. 

Equity capital placements were slashed 50.5% on an annual basis to $1.95 billion in the same period. 

On the other hand, reinvestment of earnings inched up 5.9% on-year to $1.16 billion at the end of 2022.

“Meanwhile, the Philippines remains a good destination for investments but potential players possible want a little more runway to gauge whether the economy is back on track or the recent surge was just on the back of revenge spending that’ll soon fade,” Mapa added.

 

Editor's note: A previous version of this article erroneously reported that the Philippines missed its FDI target for 2022. This has been amended to reflect the correct figures. We apologize for the error.

FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENTS

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Jeepney modernization

By Boo Chanco | 12 hours ago
This mess plaguing the government’s jeepney modernization program is expected. The government’s top-down approach means the jeepney drivers were hardly consulted.
Business
fbtw
Gov't considering extension of SIM registration deadline

Gov't considering extension of SIM registration deadline

20 hours ago
The government is looking at pushing back the deadline for SIM registration, with just a quarter of SIMs nationwide registered...
Business
fbtw
Marcos admin bares P9-T flagship infra projects; 45 to funded by PPPs

Marcos admin bares P9-T flagship infra projects; 45 to funded by PPPs

19 hours ago
The Marcos Jr. administration bared its P9-trillion flagship infrastructure program on Thursday, some of which will be funded...
Business
fbtw

Visionaries

By Marriane V. Go | 12 hours ago
It takes visionaries to build a community from  heavily forested land and shepherd its growth over nearly 30 years.
Business
fbtw
Vehicle production speeds up in January, fastest in Southeast Asia

Vehicle production speeds up in January, fastest in Southeast Asia

By Catherine Talavera | 12 hours ago
Motor vehicle production in the Philippines continued to increase in January, growing 60.3 percent, the highest among its...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Japan IT firm eyes Cebu as center of product development, innovation

Japan IT firm eyes Cebu as center of product development, innovation

1 hour ago
A Japan-based provider of cloud-based solutions that promote digital transformation has focused its attention on southern...
Business
fbtw
US pick for World Bank says 'emission heavy' growth model outdated

US pick for World Bank says 'emission heavy' growth model outdated

4 hours ago
Banga, who is on trip to Kenya, said the world cannot continue to "pursue the prior model of (an) emission heavy growth system,"...
Business
fbtw
Jobless rate rises to 4.8% in January &nbsp;

Jobless rate rises to 4.8% in January  

By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
The country’s unemployment rate went up in January from the previous month, following the end of the Christmas holidays...
Business
fbtw
Index snaps 6-day runup as investors take profits

Index snaps 6-day runup as investors take profits

By Iris Gonzales | 12 hours ago
Share prices succumbed to profit-taking yesterday as investors cashed in on gains from the market’s six-day runup, with...
Business
fbtw

Tourism receipts to double as China reopens

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 12 hours ago
Tourism receipts in the Philippines could double this year, as the sector benefits from the return of Chinese tourists, according to MUFG Bank Ltd of Japan.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with