^

Business

DBM hopeful of passage of rightsizing bill this year

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
March 6, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) is optimistic the proposal to rightsize the bureaucracy will be enacted into law this year even amid other priority measures of the administration.

Budget chief Amenah Pangandaman is hoping that the National Government Rightsizing Program (NGRP) will be passed this year.

“Hopefully this year, I think next week it will be passed in the House (of Representatives) then we will try to push it in the Senate,” Pangandaman said.

“We really hope this year, so we can start because it will not be done immediately,” she said.

But Pangandaman said the other priority measures of the Marcos administration could delay the passage of the bill.

“Although it’s in the CLA (common legislative agenda), we still have the Maharlika (Investment Fund) and now they are talking about Charter change,” she said.

Nonetheless, the budget chief assured that the rightsizing bill will not be put on the back burner especially at a time when the country’s deficit is still high.

First floated in 2016, the NGRP is a reform mechanism aimed at enhancing the government’s institutional capacity to enable it to implement transformational reform initiatives and improve public service delivery.

It also targets to focus on the performance of the vital function of agencies and simplify systems and processes through various stem management and productivity enhancement.

The program covers all departments and agencies of the executive branch. However, it excludes teaching related positions in schools, medical and allied medical items, military and uniformed personnel, and positions in GOCCs.

Governing principles of the NGRP aim to determine the role and activities of the government, establish a conducive policy environment, and delineate responsibilities between the national and local government.

It also aims to simplify government operations, streamline and digitalize systems, and rationalize rules and operations.

Should the bill be enacted, the President will have the authority to rightsize the executive branch within three years.

DBM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

P&G expands Philippines operations

By Louella Desiderio | 2 days ago
Consumer goods giant P&G Philippines has expanded its operations in the country as it inaugurated its P864 million production line for diapers to be exported to South Korea and Vietnam.
Business
fbtw
Risk of inflation persistence highest in Phillipines

Risk of inflation persistence highest in Phillipines

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The risk of inflation persistence is highest in the Philippines that could prompt the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to...
Business
fbtw

Cebu’s hidden gem

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Not many people know about Liloan municipality in Cebu.
Business
fbtw
PDIC sets auction of closed banks&rsquo; lots

PDIC sets auction of closed banks’ lots

By Louisse Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. will put up for sale P95.6 million worth of 86 residential and agricultural lots owned...
Business
fbtw

Company training needs today

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
So here we go.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Inflation seen below 9% in February

Inflation seen below 9% in February

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 49 minutes ago
Most economists believe inflation remained elevated, but stayed below nine percent in February after accelerating to a fresh...
Business
fbtw
Credit growth may slow further

Credit growth may slow further

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 49 minutes ago
Bank lending is expected to further slowdown in the coming months, with companies opting to pursue modest expansion plans...
Business
fbtw
PSE eyes short selling option to entice foreign funds to stay

PSE eyes short selling option to entice foreign funds to stay

By Iris Gonzales | 49 minutes ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. is pushing to introduce short selling in the market to beef up liquidity amid the prevailing...
Business
fbtw
Meralco rates may go up this month

Meralco rates may go up this month

By Richmond Mercurio | 49 minutes ago
Following a slight reduction last month, electricity rates of Manila Electric Co. are likely to go up this month due to higher...
Business
fbtw
PAL, Emirates agree to connect air routes

PAL, Emirates agree to connect air routes

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 49 minutes ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has signed an interline agreement with Emirates to enable passengers to connect to 21 cities...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with