Low orbit satellites on Globe’s radar

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala-led Globe Telecom Inc. plans to use low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, the same technology that powers Starlink, to enhance mobile services in areas lacking in land-based infrastructure.

Globe yesterday said it tested the viability of LEO satellites in facilitating text messages and sending out emergency alerts in partnership with mobile giant Lynk Global Inc.

Globe and Lynk conducted the field trial between Feb. 16 and 20 in Bataan, where standard phones were connected to the LEO satellites hosted by Lynk.

Based on the results, the phones that hooked up to Lynk’s satellites succeeded in sending out and receiving text messages. Likewise, the satellites managed to broadcast emergency alerts to all of the handsets registered with the Lynk network.

With the success of the trial, Globe plans to use LEO satellites to extend cellular connectivity in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas. Globe also became the first wireless provider in the Philippines to test the potential of LEO units in delivering mobile services.

Starlink, operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, launches its own LEO satellites into space to create a constellation that beams internet into the surface and provides broadband connectivity.

Given their positioning above the surface, LEO satellites get a locational advantage in delivering internet services, especially as they can reach any area in the world and are unaffected by natural disasters like earthquakes and typhoons.

Lynk is scheduled to make a global launch of its commercial services in April, targeting to serve markets with remote areas that lack coverage like Southeast Asia.

As a start, Lynk will provide text services and broadcast emergency alerts to subscribers of firms that it partnered with. In the future, however, Lynk aims to diversify its telco portfolio that will enable it to infiltrate the data and voice segments of the mobile market.

Globe director and head of network strategy and technology enablement Gerhard Tan said Globe would employ satellite technology soon to improve its cellular coverage in rural areas.

“Globe is exploring new satellite technology solutions to reach even more people, especially in far-flung areas that do not have any terrestrial network coverage,” Tan said.