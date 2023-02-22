Starlink is now live in the Philippines

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gives a keynote speech by video conference at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) fair in Barcelona on June 29, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Elon Musk’s SpaceX tweeted on Wednesday that its satellite internet service, Starlink, is now live in the Philippines.

Starlink has been in talks with the national government to sell satellite internet to Filipinos in past years.

As it is, the National Telecommunications Commission expedited the approval of Starlink Internet Services Philippines Inc. last year.

SpaceX’s Starlink positions low earth orbit satellites into space to establish an internet connection. That connection is purported to reach even remote locations.

Available na ngayon ang Starlink sa Pilipinas → https://t.co/slZbTmZmAt pic.twitter.com/4pl3isvnYX — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 22, 2023

However, the barrier of entry for consumers is pricey. The equipment costs $599 per unit and connecting to the services is pegged at $99 per month.

Internet access remains a touchy issue in the Philippines. Connecting to services provided by big telco players will cost consumers a premium while internet speeds lag behind those offered in neighboring countries.