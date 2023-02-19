^

Business

Do not move the goalpost

BUSINESS MATTERS BEYOND THE BOTTOM LINE - Francis J. Kong - The Philippine Star
February 19, 2023 | 12:00am

As usual, the boss, upon seeing his sales rep enter the office, asked: “Did you get any orders today?”

The salesman said: “Yes, I got two!” Wanting to encourage the salesman, the manager said: “Congratulations! What were they?”

And with a sad countenance, the salesman said: “The two orders were, ‘Get out!’ and ‘Stay out!’”

If you think making sales is easy, try it. I have been there as a professional sales rep for years, and it is no walk in the park.

And what about the sales manager in this story? It’s not a piece of cake either.

I have had the privilege to keynote some 15 sales rallies this year. After clients announce their sales goals for this year, they usually invite me to share ideas, inspire and encourage them to focus on achieving their targets. It blessed my heart to see companies perform well last year, which indicates that the leaders and their people dug in, grind through the difficult economy, and delivered the numbers. Some companies did grow a little last year. But that is because they have had a year of phenomenal growth the year before, and now things are returning to their natural level.

Most leaders I know regularly struggle in some area of their life or leadership. The pandemic years have put that struggle into hyperdrive, leaving leaders scrambling to find the necessary skills and strategies. While resources are available to help leaders recognize and overcome their struggles, there is often a lack of discussion surrounding the temptations that arise during these difficult times.

The temptation to cheat to maintain progress or the status quo can be overwhelming. Leaders obsessed with growth find themselves suffering the most in these difficult times. But then they are leaders. They kept it to themselves and suffered silently through it because leaders are supposed to be strong and confident, so only a little discussion revolves around the leader’s struggles.

When you’re in a slump, there is a great temptation to take shortcuts, especially when the situation is complex, and things are not getting any better. In seasons of struggle, leaders may be tempted to adjust their goals or “move the goalposts” to make it appear as though they are still making progress. This is a dangerous strategy, as it undermines the leader’s credibility and can lead to further decline in the future. Soothing yourself by moving the goalposts is a terrible leadership strategy.

Another temptation during times of struggle is to redefine the mission. Leaders may be tempted to ignore the mission’s aspects you need help to conquer, which is a disservice to the organization and its goals. While times, seasons, and situations may change, the mission never does.

I know it is not easy, as I have gone through different difficult situations that affected my businesses but staying true to the mission. The values that govern the business will pay off in the future. Deviating from it messes with the entire business trajectory and confuses the people who need the leader’s strong and able guidance during difficult times.

One more thing. Many leaders who track their progress when their organization grows become immediately tempted to stop monitoring it when the growth stops. That’s a mistake. “What you don’t know” is the subliminal thought that drives this behavior. But in business, the reality is what you do not know will kill your business. When you pretend the things aren’t growing don’t matter anymore, you’re setting yourself up to produce even less in the future.

Do not adjust your goalposts. Do not fail to track your business. Do not take shortcuts when things are difficult. Stay true to the mission because the difficulty will pass, and as long as there is continuous motion, the opportunity for recovery and growth will happen.

Lastly, leaders are human, and you get tired too. I have always wondered why companies invite me to their town halls, events, rallies, and gatherings to inspire and encourage their people. Still, I wish there would be more occasions for me to speak to leaders, heart to heart and to allow me to offer leadership ideas that can inspire and encourage them as they go through difficult situations.

Set our hopes high and our dreams too. The difficulty will pass, but what we become stays with us for a long time. Michelangelo famously quipped: “The greatest danger for most of us is not that our aim is too high and we miss it, but that it is too low and we reach it.”

GOAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chinese tech billionaire goes missing: company

Chinese tech billionaire goes missing: company

1 day ago
Bao Fan, who is also executive director of the bank, is a major figure in the Chinese tech industry and has played a key role...
Business
fbtw

Soft is hard and hard is soft

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
A boss tells his employee: “I am promoting you to vice president. The company has two vice presidents, so you will be the third one.”
Business
fbtw
Alphaland projects to continue &ndash; Recto

Alphaland projects to continue – Recto

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Alphaland, the upscale property developer, will continue the projects left behind by its founder, the late tycoon Roberto...
Business
fbtw
Banks seen bracing for more rate hikes &nbsp;

Banks seen bracing for more rate hikes  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
After kicking off the year with a 50-basis-point interest rate hike, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is expected to further...
Business
fbtw
Eric Recto takes helm of Alphaland, succeeding uncle Bobby Ongpin

Eric Recto takes helm of Alphaland, succeeding uncle Bobby Ongpin

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
Recto was elected by the company’s board after the family of Ongpin conveyed the wish of the late tycoon for Recto to...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Uy named new NEDA undersecretary

Uy named new NEDA undersecretary

By Louella Desiderio | 56 minutes ago
Former Philippine Competition Commission director Krystal Lyn Tan Uy has been named as new undersecretary at the National...
Business
fbtw
Napocor mulls RE shift for small diesel plants

Napocor mulls RE shift for small diesel plants

By Richmond Mercurio | 56 minutes ago
The National Power Corp. is working on a long term sustainability plan to mitigate the impact of high fuel prices on its...
Business
fbtw

Think tank bets on 25 bps rate hike in next BSP meeting

By Louella Desiderio | 56 minutes ago
UK-based think tank Pantheon Macroeconomics expects the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to go for a smaller rate hike of 25 basis points next month, while a rate rollback is likely in the fourth quarter.
Business
fbtw

LNG infrastructure buildup still slow in Philippines, says Fitch

By Richmond Mercurio | 56 minutes ago
The country’s liquefied natural gas infrastructure is not expected to grow at an unprecedented rate even as investments in LNG import terminals are moving ahead, according to Fitch Solutions.
Business
fbtw

NEA reminds 39 ECs on expiring franchises

By Richmond Mercurio | 56 minutes ago
The National Electrification Administration is urging 39 electric cooperatives whose electric distribution franchises will expire from 2027 to 2029 to file their applications the soonest possible time.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with