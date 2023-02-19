Do not move the goalpost

As usual, the boss, upon seeing his sales rep enter the office, asked: “Did you get any orders today?”

The salesman said: “Yes, I got two!” Wanting to encourage the salesman, the manager said: “Congratulations! What were they?”

And with a sad countenance, the salesman said: “The two orders were, ‘Get out!’ and ‘Stay out!’”

If you think making sales is easy, try it. I have been there as a professional sales rep for years, and it is no walk in the park.

And what about the sales manager in this story? It’s not a piece of cake either.

I have had the privilege to keynote some 15 sales rallies this year. After clients announce their sales goals for this year, they usually invite me to share ideas, inspire and encourage them to focus on achieving their targets. It blessed my heart to see companies perform well last year, which indicates that the leaders and their people dug in, grind through the difficult economy, and delivered the numbers. Some companies did grow a little last year. But that is because they have had a year of phenomenal growth the year before, and now things are returning to their natural level.

Most leaders I know regularly struggle in some area of their life or leadership. The pandemic years have put that struggle into hyperdrive, leaving leaders scrambling to find the necessary skills and strategies. While resources are available to help leaders recognize and overcome their struggles, there is often a lack of discussion surrounding the temptations that arise during these difficult times.

The temptation to cheat to maintain progress or the status quo can be overwhelming. Leaders obsessed with growth find themselves suffering the most in these difficult times. But then they are leaders. They kept it to themselves and suffered silently through it because leaders are supposed to be strong and confident, so only a little discussion revolves around the leader’s struggles.

When you’re in a slump, there is a great temptation to take shortcuts, especially when the situation is complex, and things are not getting any better. In seasons of struggle, leaders may be tempted to adjust their goals or “move the goalposts” to make it appear as though they are still making progress. This is a dangerous strategy, as it undermines the leader’s credibility and can lead to further decline in the future. Soothing yourself by moving the goalposts is a terrible leadership strategy.

Another temptation during times of struggle is to redefine the mission. Leaders may be tempted to ignore the mission’s aspects you need help to conquer, which is a disservice to the organization and its goals. While times, seasons, and situations may change, the mission never does.

I know it is not easy, as I have gone through different difficult situations that affected my businesses but staying true to the mission. The values that govern the business will pay off in the future. Deviating from it messes with the entire business trajectory and confuses the people who need the leader’s strong and able guidance during difficult times.

One more thing. Many leaders who track their progress when their organization grows become immediately tempted to stop monitoring it when the growth stops. That’s a mistake. “What you don’t know” is the subliminal thought that drives this behavior. But in business, the reality is what you do not know will kill your business. When you pretend the things aren’t growing don’t matter anymore, you’re setting yourself up to produce even less in the future.

Do not adjust your goalposts. Do not fail to track your business. Do not take shortcuts when things are difficult. Stay true to the mission because the difficulty will pass, and as long as there is continuous motion, the opportunity for recovery and growth will happen.

Lastly, leaders are human, and you get tired too. I have always wondered why companies invite me to their town halls, events, rallies, and gatherings to inspire and encourage their people. Still, I wish there would be more occasions for me to speak to leaders, heart to heart and to allow me to offer leadership ideas that can inspire and encourage them as they go through difficult situations.

Set our hopes high and our dreams too. The difficulty will pass, but what we become stays with us for a long time. Michelangelo famously quipped: “The greatest danger for most of us is not that our aim is too high and we miss it, but that it is too low and we reach it.”