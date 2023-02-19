Unilever transitions toward healthier food, greener impact

Unilever has made changes to its global organizational model to make it a simpler, more category-focused business, in line with its goal to help people transition toward healthier diets and to help reduce the environmental impact of the global food chain.

The new structure is helping Unilever navigate to sustainable growth, faster innovation, and a profitable future with five distinct business groups: beauty and wellbeing, personal care, home care, ice cream, and nutrition.

Stepping into her new role as general manager of Unilever’s Nutrition business for Southeast Asia is Kristine Go, a Unilever veteran with a career spanning nearly two decades across multiple markets and with winning brands and campaigns under her belt. Most recently, she was awarded as Chief Marketing Officer of the Year at the Asia Pacific Tambuli Awards 2022.

“What we put on our plate has an impact on our health and the health of the planet, and the livelihood of thousands of farmers so at Unilever Nutrition, we’re on a mission to help everyone eat for good today,” Go said.

Through programs of regenerative agriculture, highlighting nutrient-focused foods, increasing its plant-based portfolio, combating food waste and more, Unilever is striving for a future where the food system can put food on 10 billion plates while caring for the planet.

“We share with our suppliers and growers a joint vision on sustainability, to help minimize negative impacts on the environment, protect biodiversity and contribute to better rural livelihoods. This is how we drive change in our food systems and how we reshape the Southeast Asian food culture to one that is more delicious, more nutritious, and more sustainable,” said Go.