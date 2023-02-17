^

Business

CAAP sets P1 billion upgrade of regional airports  

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
February 17, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) will invest more than P1 billion to complete the facilities of the Bukidnon Airport and modernize two provincial gateways to improve transport infrastructure in the regions.

Based on documents, CAAP is seeking bidders who can undertake development projects worth P970.32 million in Bukidnon Airport that is scheduled to be opened this year.

CAAP said the budget would be used to prepare the site for the landside area and build the access road to the airport, as well as for the purchase of lighting equipment, power distributor, drainage system, water distributor and landscaping services.

It will also allocate a portion of the funding for the extension and widening of the runway and the provision of slope protection. The budget  includes the construction of a nine-story control tower, two-story administrative building and communal toilets for passengers.

Given the magnitude of the project, CAAP said it would only accept proposals from bidders who had finished a contract similar to the requirement. Upon award, the contractor must deliver all of the civil works within 900 calendar days, inclusive of 45 rainy and unworkable days.

Likewise, CAAP is looking for bidders who can put up a runway embankment and construct lean concrete at the Francisco B. Reyes Airport, or Busuanga Airport in Palawan.

The contract, amounting to P29.32 million, requires the winning bidder to deliver the civil works within 60 calendar days, inclusive of 10 rainy and unworkable days.

CAAP is accepting bids for the P2.85 million contract to enhance the landside and airside areas of the Cotabato Airport that must be completed within 60 calendar days upon award.

According to Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, the public and private sectors will spend P1 trillion for aviation projects in 2023 to support the recovery of travel and tourism. In particular, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) seeks to build and upgrade gateways in the region.

As the economy reopens to leisure travel, Bautista said the DOTr would work with the Department of Tourism in raising the quality of airport experience in the Philippines. This way, the DOTr aims to make travel to and around the country convenient and seamless.

Apart from airport developments in the provinces, the DOTr is banking on the private sector-led initiatives to set up alternative gateways to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

San Miguel Corp., for one, targets to finish the P735.6 billion New Manila International Airport by 2028.

