^

Business

ECCP supports creation of WRMO

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
February 15, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) welcomed the creation of the Water Resources Management Office (WRMO), saying this is the first step to fully realizing the goal of achieving water security for the country.

In a statement yesterday, the ECCP expressed support for President Marcos’ move to approve the proposal to establish the WRMO under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), as a transitory body pending the creation of a Water Resource Department.

“In line with our long-standing advocacy of attaining water security in the Philippines, the chamber has long called for the creation of an apex body to lead the crafting and implementation of policies and initiatives for the Philippine water sector, as well as streamline institutions to further facilitate ease of doing business in the said sector,”the ECCP said.

It explained that the agency is envisioned to lay down the overarching policies and perform functions relative to the integrated management of water resources with the end goal of achieving water security for the country.

“The creation of the WRMO is a welcome first step in fully realizing this as it aims to strengthen collaboration among various agencies in implementing water management programs in accordance with the Integrated Water Management Plan to be crafted by the said agency,” the ECCP said.

The group stressed the need to approach water resource planning using Integrated Water Resource Management (IWRM).

The IWRM is an internationally recognized framework that is used to guide countries on their journey to water security.

It is based on the idea that water issues should not be approached in isolation, but rather in a more holistic manner due to the interdependence of the uses of finite water resources.

“We remain committed to working with the government and other stakeholders in resolving the current water-related issues in the country,”the ECCP said.

The ECCP, together with its environment and water committee, strongly advocates for regular multi-stakeholder engagements to be institutionalized in order to allow exchange of insights, facilitate coordination and come up with effective solutions on water-related issues.

“In this light, we highly encourage that a multistakeholder advisory panel be established under the WRMO with representation from the private sector, academe and civil society to serve as an additional soundboard for the said office in the crafting and implementation of policies, programs and projects for the water sector in line with IWRM’s principle of participatory governance,” the group said.

It said this interim structural reform would hopefully provide more synergy with public-private partnerships as it leads and encourages the establishment of investments, technology, benchmarking, and sharing of best practices resulting in the improvement of the water sector and for the benefit of the people.

“The chamber will continue to monitor the developments on the creation of the WRMO and we look forward to learning more information about the office to see how we can work together to achieve our shared advocacy,” the ECCP said.

The group reiterated its call to finally legislate an overseeing body for the said sector which has long been overdue.

“We believe that having an executive water department tasked to harmonize and monitor all water-related efforts will provide strategic direction which would not only help in solving water scarcity in the country, but would also aid in the establishment and operation of businesses as well as attract new investors,” the ECCP said.

“We hope that the current interest from the government will be sustained and bring the much-needed changes in the water sector into fruition,” it added.

ECCP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BSP closes troubled rural bank

BSP closes troubled rural bank

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 3 days ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ordered the closure of Rural Bank of San Marcelino Inc. in Zambales, bringing to two the...
Business
fbtw
South Korea ends Covid visa restrictions for China travellers

South Korea ends Covid visa restrictions for China travellers

4 days ago
South Korea said Friday it would begin issuing short-term visas to travellers from China again, ending a Covid-linked restriction...
Business
fbtw
PSEi posts losses in nervous trade ahead of BSP meeting

PSEi posts losses in nervous trade ahead of BSP meeting

10 hours ago
Philippine equities ended Tuesday with losses, as investors await the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ next step to fight...
Business
fbtw
BSP-run voluntary retirement savings program reports bigger contribution in 2022

BSP-run voluntary retirement savings program reports bigger contribution in 2022

By Ramon Royandoyan | 14 hours ago
The government's voluntary retirement savings program reported a significant increase in contributions in 2022, speaking...
Business
fbtw

Return of the railroads

By Rey Gamboa | 1 day ago
Residents of Malolos, Bulacan just sigh in resignation whenever they see the slow work on huge concrete posts that are supposed to carry elevated rail tracks running from Clark to Manila while cutting through their...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

More investments in power sector sought

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Power producers are seeking an improvement in policies to encourage more investments in the power generation sector.
Business
fbtw

Villar Group, Mitsubishi Estate to expand partnership

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
The Villar Group will expand its partnership with Mitsubishi Estate Corp., according to tycoon Manuel Villar Jr.
Business
fbtw

Investments

By Boo Chanco | 2 hours ago
President Marcos claims he brought home some $13 billion in deals that will create 24,000 jobs from his Japan trip.
Business
fbtw

More FDIs from Japan after Marcos visit

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 2 hours ago
President Marcos continued his efforts to promote foreign investments to help accelerate the country’s economic development with a five-day working visit to Japan last week.
Business
fbtw

Toyota Mobility LCV inspired by Tamaraw

By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. clarified that its Toyota Mobility light commercial vehicle takes inspiration from the heritage of the iconic Tamaraw, the first Asian utility vehicle introduced in the 1970s.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with