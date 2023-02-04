^

Business

NGO offers to help gov’t on agricultural issues

The Philippine Star
February 4, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A Central Luzon-based non-government organization has offered to help government in resolving issues hounding the agriculture sector.

In a statement, the Agricultural Growth through Inclusivity and Leadership by the Private Sector for Acceleration of Modernization and Industrialization, also known as AGILA,  led by former Candaba, Pampanga mayor Jerry Pelayo, identified the current problems of the sector such as drawback in logistics, rising demand due to growing population, and the effects of climate change.

AGILA is an NGO composed of experts from the academe, scientists, seasoned farmers, local leaders, former government officials, and stakeholders that aims to promote inclusive agricultural growth through clean modernization and industrialization.

Pelayo said that for one, agricultural importation should be made government-to-government, and all transactions must be published for transparency. The group also suggests the need to create a monitoring board to efficiently keep an eye on imports and avoid hoarding of goods.

Pelayo also cited need for the Department of Agriculture to have police power in order to put more teeth in the law.

The former mayor turned full-time farmer also raised the importance for DA to compute the total production of commodities like rice, livestock, and other fresh produce, and compare these data to the average consumption every year.

“There is also a need to tap the state agricultural universities and colleges in our country to help address the anticipated agricultural setback in the future,” he said.

In addition, Pelayo said AGILA asserts its support to the DA by complementing their own initiatives to that of the programs and plans of the national government.

“Our group is willing to guide the LGUs and lead the farmers to gain more knowledge including financial literacy, and let them identify every community’s agricultural requirements, and we help by letting our local farmers plant what is only needed, thereby diminishing oversupply and irregular price of fresh produce,” Pelayo said.

AGILA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Peso seen weakening for 3rd straight year &nbsp;

Peso seen weakening for 3rd straight year  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The peso is likely to depreciate further for the third straight year in 2023, hitting the 57 to a dollar level anew, according...
Business
fbtw

Maharlika’s political risk

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Desperate to get credible support for putting up the Maharlika Fund, the administration’s economic managers tapped the Milken Institute to bless it. They got it, sort of.
Business
fbtw
Budget carriers fly back to China

Budget carriers fly back to China

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 5 days ago
Low-cost airlines are starting to catch up with flag carrier Philippine Airlines in reinstating their pre-crisis routes to...
Business
fbtw
Norway's sovereign wealth fund loses $164 billion in 2022

Norway's sovereign wealth fund loses $164 billion in 2022

3 days ago
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said Tuesday it recorded a loss of 1,637 billion Norwegian kroner ($164...
Business
fbtw
China to fully reopen borders with Hong Kong, Macau

China to fully reopen borders with Hong Kong, Macau

8 hours ago
The semi-autonomous cities have both stuck to Beijing's zero-Covid strategy for nearly three years, splitting families, cutting...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Metro office space demand to double this year &nbsp;

Metro office space demand to double this year  

By Catherine Talavera | 43 minutes ago
Office space absorption in the Metro Manila market is seen to nearly double to 220,000 square meters this year from 110,500...
Business
fbtw
Government eyes euro bonds, sees higher RTB takeup

Government eyes euro bonds, sees higher RTB takeup

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 43 minutes ago
The Philippines is looking at offering euro-denominated bonds in a bid to widen the government’s funding sources and...
Business
fbtw
Diokno: Softer US rate hike bodes well for Philippines

Diokno: Softer US rate hike bodes well for Philippines

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 43 minutes ago
The softer monetary policy tightening of the US Federal Reserve is good for the Philippines especially as domestic inflation...
Business
fbtw

NPC launches online registration platform

By Catherine Talavera | 43 minutes ago
The National Privacy Commission has launched an online registration platform aimed at making its services more effective and efficient.
Business
fbtw
Investors switch to bargain hunting, lift stocks up

Investors switch to bargain hunting, lift stocks up

By Iris Gonzales | 43 minutes ago
Investors switched to bargain hunting mode yesterday after a session of profit taking, lifting the main index higher.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with