Business groups laud Pascual OK as DTI chief

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) and the Philippine Quality Award Foundation (PQA) have lauded the confirmation of Alfredo Pascual as Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary.

In a joint statement, Philexport and PQA said Pascual would be an asset to the government in encouraging more investors in the country.

On Wednesday, the Senate committee on appointments chaired by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri confirmed Pascual as DTI chief.

Philexport president Sergio Ortis-Luis Jr. said the business sector had backed Pascual’s appointment since he was chosen by President Marcos.

“We have endorsed him. We believe in him, and therefore we are very glad (with his appointment)... And that’s a good news to us,” Ortis-Luis said.

“He is very active in inviting investors and we have been doing a lot of things with him.”

With Pascual at the DTI helm, Ortis-Luis is hopeful prices of goods will go down.

PQA president Ruy Moreno said Pascual is fit to be the DTI head as he has “a clear vision” for the industry.

“It is very good seeing (him) as the confirmed DTI secretary. He will really provide a steady hand on the policies to be implemented in the DTI,” Moreno said.

Various leaders of the business and academic community also supported the Pascual’s appointment, saying he would effectively fulfill the President’s socio-economic agenda by growing globally competitive and innovative industries, attracting quality investments and creating more jobs.

“His appointment has received a resounding cheer from the country’s business and scientific community,” the two business groups said.

“We continue to believe that his well known visionary leadership, outstanding credentials and solid experience in the fields of education, business and finance make him the best person to steer DTI toward being a major catalyst of job creation, economic transformation and post-pandemic growth,” they added.