^

Business

BNI hosts networking conference for business

The Philippine Star
February 3, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila CBD unit of Business Network International (BNI) will be holding a one-day conference on Feb. 10 at Dusit Thani Manila in celebration of the 16th International Networking Week.

Dubbed “CONNECT MNL. Connections That Work,” this year’s conference aims to create awareness on the role that networking plays in the development and success of businesses around the world. The event is also an opportunity to further expand BNI’s philosophy in knowledge-sharing and opening the gateway to more connections for BNI members in the Philippines.

The challenges of the pandemic and the new environment facing businesses today require more innovation, partnerships and collaboration. Experts agree that collaboration is key to growing one’s business in these challenging times. Hence, the BNI conference aims to provide strategic content that will guide and inspire BNI members and small businesses toward a journey of learning and growth in 2023.

BNI’s CONNECT MNL conference will feature resource persons and business leaders who will discuss different topics concerning business matters in the “new normal.” They include top financial analyst and market strategist Jonathan Ravelas, business expert Ricky de Vera, STAR EVP Lucien Dy Tioco, UnionBank SVP Jaypee Soliman, Zoomanity Group president Robert Yupangco and BNI director Miguel Lindo.

In addition to learning opportunities, Connect MNL also guarantees meaningful industry discussions, as represented by trade association partners such as Philippine Marketing Association, International Council for Small Business, United Architects of the Philippines Diliman Chapter and Junior Chamber International Makati.

For more information and registration details, visit http://bniconnectmnl-2023.xperto.org or contact Manila CBD managing director Ronnie Marquez at +639178638689 or [email protected]

BNI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Budget carriers fly back to China

Budget carriers fly back to China

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 4 days ago
Low-cost airlines are starting to catch up with flag carrier Philippine Airlines in reinstating their pre-crisis routes to...
Business
fbtw
Peso seen weakening for 3rd straight year &nbsp;

Peso seen weakening for 3rd straight year  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The peso is likely to depreciate further for the third straight year in 2023, hitting the 57 to a dollar level anew, according...
Business
fbtw
Norway's sovereign wealth fund loses $164 billion in 2022

Norway's sovereign wealth fund loses $164 billion in 2022

2 days ago
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said Tuesday it recorded a loss of 1,637 billion Norwegian kroner ($164...
Business
fbtw
Local shares rally ahead of US Fed decision

Local shares rally ahead of US Fed decision

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange index climbed 3.57% to finish at 7,035.76. The broader All Shares index saw similar gains, scooping...
Business
fbtw
Robinsons Retail's bottom-line benefits from reopened economy in 2022

Robinsons Retail's bottom-line benefits from reopened economy in 2022

14 hours ago
Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. saw its fortunes improve in 2022 as easing pandemic restrictions and a reopened Philippine...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP simplifies UITF licensing

BSP simplifies UITF licensing

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is set to simplify the licensing framework and certification program for unit investment trust...
Business
fbtw
Peso pierces 53 to $1 after softer US rate hike

Peso pierces 53 to $1 after softer US rate hike

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The peso yesterday pierced the 53 to $1 mark to hit its strongest level in more than seven months as it joined other currencies...
Business
fbtw
Stocks retreat on profit taking

Stocks retreat on profit taking

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Investors took profits yesterday following news of an anticipated rate hike and easing inflation in the US, sending the benchmark...
Business
fbtw
High rates, weak global demand to tame inflation &ndash; Moody&rsquo;s unit

High rates, weak global demand to tame inflation – Moody’s unit

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Moody’s Analytics sees inflation in Asia Pacific gradually slowing down this year on the back of elevated borrowing...
Business
fbtw
Philippine debt swells to P13.4 trillion in 2022

Philippine debt swells to P13.4 trillion in 2022

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The country’s outstanding debt soared to P13.42 trillion in end-2022, with its share to the overall economy easing to...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with