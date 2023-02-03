BNI hosts networking conference for business

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila CBD unit of Business Network International (BNI) will be holding a one-day conference on Feb. 10 at Dusit Thani Manila in celebration of the 16th International Networking Week.

Dubbed “CONNECT MNL. Connections That Work,” this year’s conference aims to create awareness on the role that networking plays in the development and success of businesses around the world. The event is also an opportunity to further expand BNI’s philosophy in knowledge-sharing and opening the gateway to more connections for BNI members in the Philippines.

The challenges of the pandemic and the new environment facing businesses today require more innovation, partnerships and collaboration. Experts agree that collaboration is key to growing one’s business in these challenging times. Hence, the BNI conference aims to provide strategic content that will guide and inspire BNI members and small businesses toward a journey of learning and growth in 2023.

BNI’s CONNECT MNL conference will feature resource persons and business leaders who will discuss different topics concerning business matters in the “new normal.” They include top financial analyst and market strategist Jonathan Ravelas, business expert Ricky de Vera, STAR EVP Lucien Dy Tioco, UnionBank SVP Jaypee Soliman, Zoomanity Group president Robert Yupangco and BNI director Miguel Lindo.

In addition to learning opportunities, Connect MNL also guarantees meaningful industry discussions, as represented by trade association partners such as Philippine Marketing Association, International Council for Small Business, United Architects of the Philippines Diliman Chapter and Junior Chamber International Makati.

For more information and registration details, visit http://bniconnectmnl-2023.xperto.org or contact Manila CBD managing director Ronnie Marquez at +639178638689 or [email protected]