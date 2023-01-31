Co’s Keepers Holdings gets new brand

MANILA, Philippines — The Keepers Holdings Inc. of retail tycoon Lucio Co continues its acquisition spree, adding Island Mixers in its extensive brand portfolio.

The Keepers, in a stock exchange filing, said it acquired cocktail mixer brand Island Mixers from Diageo Philippines Inc.

Island Mixers is a non-alcoholic cocktail mixer used as accompaniment for gin, vodka, tequila, and rum cocktails.

The Keepers said the growing alcohol beverage industry and diverse spirits portfolio of the company makes Island Mixers a fitting addition to its cocktail mixers lineup.

The Island Mixers brand is also being considered for expansion from the current Island Mixers Lime variant into other mixing flavors and categories, Co’s listed firm said.

The Keepers is the largest imported liquor distribution in the Philippines.

It imports and distributes world-class spirits, wines, and related products in the country.

The Keepers in September last year acquired 50 percent of a Spain-headquartered winery Bodegas Williams & Humbert SA, expanding its operations into liquor manufacturing aside from the import and distribution businesses.

The company has also announced plans to incorporate a new distribution subsidiary called Fertuna Distributions Inc.