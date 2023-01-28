^

Business

Vivant unit bullish on solar rooftops

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
January 28, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — COREnergy Inc., a wholly owned unit of Vivant Corp., is bullish on the growth of its solar rooftop solutions business this year.

“Solar rooftop is one of our main business solutions. We are aspiring to at least double our capacity this year. When we say capacity, that’s 100 percent renewable energy,” COREnergy president
Al Douglas Villaos said in a virtual briefing yesterday.

Villaos said the company aims to focus on certain niche industries to support its expected growth.

“Definitely, there are niche industries that COREnergy is focusing and real estate sector is one of these industries that we want to have a strong footprint in,” he said.

Villaos said COREnergy is the platform of Vivant that delivers solutions to large power consumers such as industrial and commercial facilities.

These solutions include retail electricity supply, engineering services, and solar rooftop.

“Solar rooftop solutions to offset the electricity consumption of industrial and commercial power consumers have been around for several years already. What we’re offering to the market, and specifically to the real estate industry, is access to energy solutions specifically solar, widely accepted as an option to reduce and manage cost effectively,” Villaos said.

“We do cover the entire Philippines and we aspire to support the needs of various industries throughout the country,” he said.

COREnergy and property developer JEG Development Corp. launched Thursday the 37-kilowatt peak rooftop solar installation that powers the daytime energy demand of the 22-story JEG Tower @ One Acacia in Cebu City.

The JEG Tower grid-tied solar project is expected to produce 77 megawatt hours of energy annually while avoiding 30 metric tons of carbon dioxide emission each year.            

CORENERGY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Sleepless in Malacañang

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Good intentions are fine.
Business
fbtw
ADB approves fresh loan to support Philippine agriculture

ADB approves fresh loan to support Philippine agriculture

By Ramon Royandoyan | 15 hours ago
The Philippines secured another loan from the Asian Development Bank to fund programs meant to ensure reforms take hold within...
Business
fbtw
Trade gap eases in December amid softening exports, imports

Trade gap eases in December amid softening exports, imports

1 day ago
The country’s external trade narrowed by 9.9% year-on-year to $15.9 billion in December. This was slowed compared to...
Business
fbtw
US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom

US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom

17 hours ago
Against this backdrop, the world's largest economy expanded 2.1 percent for all of 2022, down from the figure in 2021, according...
Business
fbtw

No career at all

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
During the lockdown, our online sales skyrocketed because the only way people can get to buy stuff is to order online.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ADB approves $500 million loan for Philippine agricultural sector

ADB approves $500 million loan for Philippine agricultural sector

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Asian Development Bank has approved a $500-million loan to support the country’s agriculture sector and help achieve...
Business
fbtw
Shares edge higher, track Wall St rally

Shares edge higher, track Wall St rally

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Local share prices advanced yesterday, joining other Asian markets that tracked a rally on Wall Street following reports suggesting...
Business
fbtw
Sharp slowdown in Philippines growth seen this year

Sharp slowdown in Philippines growth seen this year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Philippine economy may not be able to sustain its robust growth and would in fact experience a sharp slowdown this year,...
Business
fbtw
BSP vows to bring down&nbsp; inflation to 2-4% target

BSP vows to bring down  inflation to 2-4% target

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas assured Malacañang that the aggressive rate hiked it delivered and the implementation...
Business
fbtw

Manila Water completes Quezon City aqueduct

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Manila Water Co. Inc. has inaugurated a P5.6-billion aqueduct in Quezon City to ensure continuous water supply in the East Zone.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with