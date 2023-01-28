Vivant unit bullish on solar rooftops

MANILA, Philippines — COREnergy Inc., a wholly owned unit of Vivant Corp., is bullish on the growth of its solar rooftop solutions business this year.

“Solar rooftop is one of our main business solutions. We are aspiring to at least double our capacity this year. When we say capacity, that’s 100 percent renewable energy,” COREnergy president

Al Douglas Villaos said in a virtual briefing yesterday.

Villaos said the company aims to focus on certain niche industries to support its expected growth.

“Definitely, there are niche industries that COREnergy is focusing and real estate sector is one of these industries that we want to have a strong footprint in,” he said.

Villaos said COREnergy is the platform of Vivant that delivers solutions to large power consumers such as industrial and commercial facilities.

These solutions include retail electricity supply, engineering services, and solar rooftop.

“Solar rooftop solutions to offset the electricity consumption of industrial and commercial power consumers have been around for several years already. What we’re offering to the market, and specifically to the real estate industry, is access to energy solutions specifically solar, widely accepted as an option to reduce and manage cost effectively,” Villaos said.

“We do cover the entire Philippines and we aspire to support the needs of various industries throughout the country,” he said.

COREnergy and property developer JEG Development Corp. launched Thursday the 37-kilowatt peak rooftop solar installation that powers the daytime energy demand of the 22-story JEG Tower @ One Acacia in Cebu City.

The JEG Tower grid-tied solar project is expected to produce 77 megawatt hours of energy annually while avoiding 30 metric tons of carbon dioxide emission each year.