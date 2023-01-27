^

Business

ADB approves fresh loan to support Philippine agriculture

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
January 27, 2023 | 10:15am
ADB approves fresh loan to support Philippine agriculture
In a statement on Friday, the ADB said that the $500 milllion loan will support subprogram 2 of the Competitive and Inclusive Agriculture Development Program. This is targeted towards developing the local agriculture sector through reforms in trade policy and regulatory framework.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines secured another loan from the Asian Development Bank to fund programs meant to ensure reforms take hold within the country’s long-neglected agriculture sector. 

In a statement on Friday, the ADB said that the $500 million loan will support subprogram 2 of the Competitive and Inclusive Agriculture Development Program. This is targeted towards developing the local agriculture sector through reforms in trade policy and regulatory framework. 

“This new loan aims to support the Philippines’ efforts to attain food security by building a competitive and inclusive agriculture sector that is characterized by improved efficiency, enhanced diversity, strengthened climate resilience, and higher farm incomes,” said Takeshi Ueda, ADB’s Principal Natural Resources and Agriculture Economist for Southeast Asia.

This new loan aims to enhance social protection measures for rural families, among others, since agriculture workers often live in abject poverty. 

The loan will support rice buffer stock management for emergencies, unconditional cash transfers, and adequate financing for the country’s rice industry.

Ensuring food security in the Philippines is crucial these days as rising food and commodity prices and supply shortages have left Filipinos shortchanged.

Historically, agriculture accounts for 10% of the Philippines’ gross domestic product and employs about a quarter of Filipino workers. But despite its important role in the economy, the farm sector has been left behind by other industries. 

This new loan also supports policy measures introduced in the first loan subprogram back in 2020, under the former Duterte administration. 

PHILIPPINE AGRICULTURE

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Sleepless in Malacañang

By Boo Chanco | 12 hours ago
Good intentions are fine.
Business
fbtw
Trade gap eases in December amid softening exports, imports

Trade gap eases in December amid softening exports, imports

18 hours ago
The country’s external trade narrowed by 9.9% year-on-year to $15.9 billion in December. This was slowed compared to...
Business
fbtw

SPNEC eyes more private placements I

By Iris Gonzales | 12 hours ago
SP New Energy Corp. plans to undertake more private placements.
Business
fbtw
ACEN investing P2.8 billion for Pangasinan project

ACEN investing P2.8 billion for Pangasinan project

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
ACEN Corp. is set to start construction of its first development in Pangasinan, which will require an investment of P2.8...
Business
fbtw
Monde Nissin acquires 15% stake in Figaro

Monde Nissin acquires 15% stake in Figaro

By Iris Gonzales | 12 hours ago
Monde Nissin Corp., the listed snack foods giant, takes a bite of the food service industry through an acquisition of a 15...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Monde Nissin to buy 15% stake in Figaro

Monde Nissin to buy 15% stake in Figaro

3 hours ago
Did MONDE’s management look at the potential return of spending P820 million on itself and think, “dang, maybe...
Business
fbtw
SPNEC trying to sign private placements to complete share-swap

SPNEC trying to sign private placements to complete share-swap

3 hours ago
SPNEC isn’t hiding the fact that it’s basically looking to do four “ACEN deals” worth of additional...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: Cebu Pacific clarifies and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: Cebu Pacific clarifies and 2 more market updates

3 hours ago
While CEB is making a big deal about returning to its pre-pandemic capacity, it’s volume that is actually the critical...
Business
fbtw
Stocks retreat after sell down on GDP news

Stocks retreat after sell down on GDP news

By Iris Gonzales | 12 hours ago
Stocks backpedalled yesterday as investors sold on news following the release of robust economic growth data for 2022.
Business
fbtw

Mindanao power spot market starts operations

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
The wholesale electricity spot market in Mindanao has finally started operations after encountering numerous delays.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with