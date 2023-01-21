^

Business

Philippine unveils renewable energy roadmap, targets

Pia Roces Morato - The Philippine Star
January 21, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines presented the country’s renewable energy (RE) roadmap, highlighting its energy transition goal to increase the renewables share in the power generation mix to 35 percent by 2030.

Deputy head of mission and consul general Marford Angeles, charge d’affaires at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, represented the Philippines at the 13th Session of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Assembly held recently, and presented the Philippines’ Renewable Energy roadmap at this annual discussion of policy and decision makers on national commitments toward the transition to RE.

The presentation was made with the embassy’s coordination with Department of Energy Assistant Secretary Mylene Capongcol who is responsible for the Renewable Energy Management Bureau (DOE-REMB).

During the meeting, Angeles highlighted  the Philippines Energy Transition Goal which is  aimed at increasing the RE share in the power generation mix to 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040 from the current level of 22 percent.

He said that central to the Philippines’ strategy to achieve these targets are indigenous RE resources and private sector investments, which are further encouraged with the liberalization of foreign ownership for RE investments up to 100 percent (except for hydro and conditional for geothermal projects).

New and emerging RE technologies and resources such as offshore wind, floating solar and marine RE development open greater opportunities for foreign investment, according to Angeles.

Angeles emphasized the importance of IRENA as the global energy transitions platform and thanked the United Arab Emirates for its crucial role as IRENA’s host since its establishment in 2009, and as host of COP28 in Dubai later this year, which will undertake the Global Stocktake.

At the 13th IRENA Assembly, the first time in three years that the members met face-to-face, the participants echoed IRENA director general Francesco La Camera’s advice that urgent action on climate and development goals cannot be delayed.

Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology reaffirmed the UAE’s firm support in advancing IRENA’s mission, citing the Energy Transition Accelerator Financing Program where UAE committed an initial $400 million to help emerging economies fund RE projects.

Angeles said  the  government strategies and policy directions reflect the country’s seriousness in attaining renewable energy targets which can be facilitated by IRENA’s programs and initiatives.

DOE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
After swiftly passing House, Maharlika fund gets quietly revamped

After swiftly passing House, Maharlika fund gets quietly revamped

By Xave Gregorio | 10 hours ago
The controversial bill that seeks to establish the Maharlika Investment Fund was quietly “re-engineered” after...
Business
fbtw
Air fares to go down next month

Air fares to go down next month

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
Travelers planning to go out of town for the summer season should start booking their flights in February, as airlines will...
Business
fbtw
SSS to proceed with contribution rate hike

SSS to proceed with contribution rate hike

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Social Security System has decided to proceed with the scheduled contribution rate hike in a bid to protect the actuarial...
Business
fbtw
Better to tax luxury goods than the rich, lawmaker says

Better to tax luxury goods than the rich, lawmaker says

By Cristina Chi | 13 hours ago
Imposing taxes on luxury goods like cars, bags, and other items is more feasible than requiring the super-rich to pay up in...
Business
fbtw

A real agri chief needed

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Salt, sugar, onions… is rice the next crisis? The Department of Agriculture was not able to help farmers cope with the high cost of fertilizer, so don’t expect the next rice harvest to be bountiful...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Tax on luxury goods easy to implement&rsquo; &nbsp;

‘Tax on luxury goods easy to implement’  

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Taxing luxury items is easier to implement than imposing a wealth tax, according to the National Economic and Development ...
Business
fbtw
NEDA sees inflation within target this year

NEDA sees inflation within target this year

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The National Economic and Development Authority expects the country’s inflation rate to fall, but it will still be within...
Business
fbtw
Marcos extends lower tariff on deboned poultry meat until 2024

Marcos extends lower tariff on deboned poultry meat until 2024

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Meat importers will get to enjoy extended low tariff rate on mechanically deboned meat of chicken and turkey for another...
Business
fbtw
Philippines needs higher budget to address malnutrition

Philippines needs higher budget to address malnutrition

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Philippines needs to hike its budget to continue the implementation of the School-Based Feeding Program as malnutrition...
Business
fbtw
Philippine stocks stay in the red as investor concerns linger

Philippine stocks stay in the red as investor concerns linger

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine stock market stayed in negative territory yesterday with investors worried about the possibility of more rate...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with