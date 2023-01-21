Philippine unveils renewable energy roadmap, targets

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines presented the country’s renewable energy (RE) roadmap, highlighting its energy transition goal to increase the renewables share in the power generation mix to 35 percent by 2030.

Deputy head of mission and consul general Marford Angeles, charge d’affaires at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, represented the Philippines at the 13th Session of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Assembly held recently, and presented the Philippines’ Renewable Energy roadmap at this annual discussion of policy and decision makers on national commitments toward the transition to RE.

The presentation was made with the embassy’s coordination with Department of Energy Assistant Secretary Mylene Capongcol who is responsible for the Renewable Energy Management Bureau (DOE-REMB).

During the meeting, Angeles highlighted the Philippines Energy Transition Goal which is aimed at increasing the RE share in the power generation mix to 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040 from the current level of 22 percent.

He said that central to the Philippines’ strategy to achieve these targets are indigenous RE resources and private sector investments, which are further encouraged with the liberalization of foreign ownership for RE investments up to 100 percent (except for hydro and conditional for geothermal projects).

New and emerging RE technologies and resources such as offshore wind, floating solar and marine RE development open greater opportunities for foreign investment, according to Angeles.

Angeles emphasized the importance of IRENA as the global energy transitions platform and thanked the United Arab Emirates for its crucial role as IRENA’s host since its establishment in 2009, and as host of COP28 in Dubai later this year, which will undertake the Global Stocktake.

At the 13th IRENA Assembly, the first time in three years that the members met face-to-face, the participants echoed IRENA director general Francesco La Camera’s advice that urgent action on climate and development goals cannot be delayed.

Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology reaffirmed the UAE’s firm support in advancing IRENA’s mission, citing the Energy Transition Accelerator Financing Program where UAE committed an initial $400 million to help emerging economies fund RE projects.

Angeles said the government strategies and policy directions reflect the country’s seriousness in attaining renewable energy targets which can be facilitated by IRENA’s programs and initiatives.