^

Business

World Bank sees moderate growth for Philippines

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
January 12, 2023 | 12:00am
World Bank sees moderate growth for Philippines
A general view of Metro Manila is seen on November 25, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine economy is projected to post slower growth this year as global demand weakens, but the expected growth will be among the fastest in the region, according to the World Bank.

“After the strong rebound in 2022, growth in Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam is expected to moderate as the growth of exports to major markets slows,” the World Bank said in its latest Global Economic Prospects report.

The report showed the World Bank is projecting a 5.4 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the Philippines for this year from its expected 7.2 percent growth for last year. These are the same forecasts the multilateral lender provided in its Philippines Economic Update report released last December.

The World Bank’s 2023 GDP forecast is lower than the government’s six to seven percent growth goal for this year.

While the Philippine economy is projected to slow down this year, the World Bank expects the country to have the second fastest growth in Southeast Asia next to Vietnam, which is projected to grow by 6.3 percent this year.

The World Bank expects the Philippines’ GDP to grow faster this year than Cambodia’s 5.2 percent, Indonesia’s 4.8 percent, Malaysia’s four percent, Laos’ 3.8 percent, Thailand’s 3.6 percent and Myanmar’s three percent.

For next year, the World Bank expects the Philippine economy to grow by 5.9 percent, placing the country next to Vietnam, which is projected to grow by 6.5 percent, and Cambodia’s 6.3 percent.

The Philippines is expected to post faster growth than Indonesia’s 4.9 percent, Laos’ 4.2 percent, Malaysia’s 3.9 percent and Thailand’s 3.7 percent next year.

The World Bank said there are multiple downside risks to its projections for the Philippines and other economies in the East Asia and Pacific region. These include renewed pandemic-related disruptions.

“A prolonged war in Ukraine and intensifying geopolitical uncertainty could further reduce business and consumer confidence globally and lead to a sharper slowdown than projected in the region’s export growth,” the World Bank said.

The multilateral lender said persistently high global inflation could also lead to more monetary tightening than expected.

This may cause a sharper-than-expected slowdown in global growth and capital outflows from emerging markets and developing economies.

“Tighter global financial conditions could lead to debt distress, particularly in countries with high debt levels and large external financing needs,” the World Bank said.

In addition, it said climate change-related weather events could lead to costly disasters in the region.

The World Bank expects the global economy to grow by 1.7 percent this year and 2.7 percent next year from the estimated 2.9 percent last year.

The global growth forecast for this year is the third weakest in nearly three decades, and reflects the aggressive monetary policy tightening aimed at containing high inflation, worsening financial conditions, and continued disruptions from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

ECONOMY

WORLD BANK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Preventing future no-flys

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The New Year’s Day no-fly situation was an international embarrassment for us. How do we make sure it doesn’t happen again?
Business
fbtw
BSP shuts problematic Isabela rural bank

BSP shuts problematic Isabela rural bank

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has closed down a problematic bank in Isabela, the first bank to be shuttered by the central...
Business
fbtw
Uniqlo parent company to boost Japan wages up to 40%

Uniqlo parent company to boost Japan wages up to 40%

9 hours ago
The salary bump will apply to around 8,400 full-time employees out of the 56,000 working for parent company Fast Retailing...
Business
fbtw

Dealing with China on the economic front

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
The visit to China of President Marcos was brief, but important. As a new president, he was essentially manifesting the importance of close economic ties with the giant economic neighbor.
Business
fbtw
Fewer IPOs seen in 2023 as inflation, rising interest rates make investors uneasy

Fewer IPOs seen in 2023 as inflation, rising interest rates make investors uneasy

By Ramon Royandoyan | 10 hours ago
That was the assessment of First Market Investment Corp. on Wednesday, as market conditions already compelled two Philippine...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSEi dips anew ahead of US inflation data

PSEi dips anew ahead of US inflation data

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine stock market tumbled anew yesterday as investors continue to wait for the latest US inflation report and as...
Business
fbtw
Vehicle sales exceed industry target in 2022

Vehicle sales exceed industry target in 2022

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Vehicle sales surpassed the industry’s target for 2022, selling a total of 352,596 units or an increase of 31 percent...
Business
fbtw
FDI inflow hits 6-month high in October

FDI inflow hits 6-month high in October

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The net inflow of foreign direct investments climbed by 6.3 percent to hit a six-month high of $923 million in October last...
Business
fbtw
Prices of construction materials slow in November

Prices of construction materials slow in November

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Growth in retail and wholesale prices of building materials in Metro Manila slowed in November from the previous month, the...
Business
fbtw

High interest rates seen prevailing next year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
British banking giant HSBC sees the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas maintaining higher interest rates until the first half of next year after raising rates by a total of 75 basis points this year.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with