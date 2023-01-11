^

Business

FDIs eke out gains in October amid headwinds

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
January 11, 2023 | 11:00am
FDIs eke out gains in October amid headwinds
Unlike the so-called “hot money” which enters and leaves markets with ease, FDIs are firmer commitments that provide jobs for Filipinos, so the government wants to attract more FDIs and not only keep existing ones.
File Photo

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign direct investments posted modest gains in October, but roiling global headwinds could result in a smaller haul by the end of 2022. 

Data released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Wednesday showed that FDIs grew 6.3% year-on-year to $923 million in net inflows. 

In the first 10 months, FDI posted a net inflow of $7.6 billion, down 8.3% on an annual basis. FDIs represent firmer commitments from foreign investors that generate jobs for Filipinos unlike the so-called “hot money”, which enters and leaves markets with ease.

The BSP projected the Philippines would rack up $11 billion in net FDI inflows in 2022, higher than the actual $10.5 billion generated in the preceding year.

Sought for comment, Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., expects the FDIs haul to decline by the end of 2022. 

“Although we saw a slight uptick in October, on a cumulative basis we expect net FDI to end lower in 2022 due to weakening global growth and tighter financial conditions,” she said in a Viber message.

Global capital markets are dealing with rising interest rates, which experts fear would send economies into recessions this year. 

“In 2023, the outlook may the BSP expects FDI to increase at more modest levels following dampened investor sentiment from external headwinds. Just yesterday, the World Bank halved its global growth outlook for 2023 and now expects weaker growth in all regions of the world,” Velasquez added. 

Data broken down showed that equity capital placements, a measure of new FDIs, advanced 22% year-on-year to $188 million in October. 

Inflows benefitted largely from a boost in intercompany borrowings between multinational companies and their local affiliates. The BSP reported a 5% year-on-year growth to $667 million during the month. 

Reinvestment of earnings dipped 6.8% on-year to $85 million in October. 

“The Philippines should ensure that garnered investment pledges turn to actual investments. We have been waiting for the IRR of the amendment of the public services act as it is expected to liberalize game-changing sectors,” Velasquez said. 

FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENTS

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Preventing future no-flys

By Boo Chanco | 12 hours ago
The New Year’s Day no-fly situation was an international embarrassment for us. How do we make sure it doesn’t happen again?
Business
fbtw
BSP shuts problematic Isabela rural bank

BSP shuts problematic Isabela rural bank

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has closed down a problematic bank in Isabela, the first bank to be shuttered by the central...
Business
fbtw

Dealing with China on the economic front

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 12 hours ago
The visit to China of President Marcos was brief, but important. As a new president, he was essentially manifesting the importance of close economic ties with the giant economic neighbor.
Business
fbtw
Import plan to hurt local onion farmers &mdash; analysts

Import plan to hurt local onion farmers — analysts

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
A plan devised by the Marcos Jr. administration to import red onions soothe brutally-high inflation and growing consumer...
Business
fbtw
$3 billion raised from global bond sale

$3 billion raised from global bond sale

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
The Philippines raised $3 billion from the international debt market through the issuance of triple-tranche global bonds,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP thinks next rate hike could be just 25 to 50 basis points

BSP thinks next rate hike could be just 25 to 50 basis points

3 hours ago
A few takeaways from that short little exchange.
Business
fbtw
Bank of Commerce &ldquo;trade finance&rdquo; unit&nbsp;up 6x since 2019

Bank of Commerce “trade finance” unit up 6x since 2019

3 hours ago
Pretty good timing on BNCOM’s part to have started that business just before the pandemic hit.
Business
fbtw
Can I buy more than my &ldquo;share&rdquo; of the UBP&nbsp;SRO?

Can I buy more than my “share” of the UBP SRO?

3 hours ago
For a document outlining legal rights, the linked Procedures and Implementing Guidelines doc is not that hard to read.
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: ACEN's solar farm and 1 more market update

Quick Take: ACEN's solar farm and 1 more market update

3 hours ago
This is a huge solar farm, so it will be interesting to see if ACEN Australia...
Business
fbtw
Stop and smell the metaverse roses: Virtual world on display at CES

Stop and smell the metaverse roses: Virtual world on display at CES

By Julie Jammot | 3 hours ago
Immersive technologies that can better lives, whether helping people treat dementia or learn to pilot fighter jets, is the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with