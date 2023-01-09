^

Business

DOE plans to accelerate total electrification within H1

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
January 9, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy (DOE) targets to come out with a strategic plan to accelerate total electrification in the country within the first half.

The DOE said electrification at the household level in the country as of June last year stood at 95.8 percent, with 971,022 households nationwide still unserved.

Luzon recorded the highest electrification at 98.8 percent followed by Visayas at 97.2 percent.

Mindanao’s household electrification registered at 87.1 percent.

DOE data showed that the number of unserved households in Mindanao was the highest at 681,092, followed by Luzon at 165,793 and Visayas at 124,137.

To accelerate total electrification in the country, the DOE said it would formulate a National Total Electrification Roadmap (NTER) that will serve as a comprehensive national strategic plan covering the various local total electrification roadmap and the distribution development plans.

“The NTER is targeted to be released within the first half of 2023 and will serve as the basis for the updated household electrification targets that will be incorporated in the Philippine Energy Plan,” the agency said.

Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla earlier said the DOE intends to accelerate the electrification of households nationwide given the number of households still unserved in the country, especially in Mindanao.

“The government is still guided by the objective of providing electricity access to inadequately served areas,” the DOE said.

“This will be carried out through the continued implementation of the total electrification project to be undertaken together with the National Electrification Administration (NEA),” it said.

Given the opportunities and challenges in energizing the rest of the underserved areas of the country, Lotilla has said the DOE is counting on the NEA to be the agency’s committed partner in realizing the government’s vision of total electrification.

NEA is mandated to carry out the total electrification of the country on an area coverage basis, with the 121 electric cooperatives as the implementing arm.

DOE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
60% of workers quietly quitting, study reveals

60% of workers quietly quitting, study reveals

By Louella Desiderio | 3 days ago
Sixty percent of employees in the Philippines have engaged in quiet quitting due to the low salary they receive and the lack...
Business
fbtw

Hectic and Loud

By Francis J. Kong | December 24, 2022 - 12:00am
Christmastime can be hectic, expensive, and loud.
Business
fbtw

The bigger you are, the bigger you lose

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Here is a featured article from Business Insider, and I encourage you to follow the site. This article was featured last Dec. 29. The numbers are staggering, and it may be a sneak view into the volatile world ahead...
Business
fbtw

Source of corruption

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Getting rid of corruption in government, whether at the national or local level, should be the goal of each administration.
Business
fbtw
BSP eases loan limit for single borrowers

BSP eases loan limit for single borrowers

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has enhanced the rules on single borrowers’ limit to allow banks to readily support...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government borrowings soar 4-fold to P98 billion in November

Government borrowings soar 4-fold to P98 billion in November

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government ramped up its borrowings for the fourth consecutive month, jumping almost four-fold to P98 billion in November,...
Business
fbtw
Sugar industry laments government plan to import anew

Sugar industry laments government plan to import anew

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The sugar industry was caught off guard with President Marcos’ directive to import sugar anew, according to industry...
Business
fbtw
BSP eyes participation in UN-backed investment scheme

BSP eyes participation in UN-backed investment scheme

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas wants to be a signatory to the world’s leading proponent of responsible investment supported...
Business
fbtw
Philippine imports of meat, meat products up 16% in 2022

Philippine imports of meat, meat products up 16% in 2022

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Philippines imported 16.4 percent more meat and meat products last year, driven mainly by higher pork shipments, according...
Business
fbtw
Philippines, China ink deal on cargo processes

Philippines, China ink deal on cargo processes

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippines and China have signed an agreement that would fast-track cargo processes between the two countries in a bid...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with