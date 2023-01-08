MDRT launches global services for growth path of finance leaders

MANILA, Philippines — Building on its culture of excellence and providing financial professionals with opportunities for personal and career growth, MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table) is expanding its family of brands with the introduction of MDRT Global Services.

MDRT Global Services opened for membership to financial services leaders around the world. This new association strives to inspire field and home office leaders by creating ways for them to foster deeper engagement with the MDRT community, to gain skills to develop an MDRT culture within their teams and to enhance their professional and personal growth.

The MDRT family of brands provides opportunities for financial services professionals at every stage of their career to achieve increasing levels of success. Through MDRT, MDRT Academy and MDRT Global Services, the MDRT brands help the best and brightest elevate their success, build a community of excellence, and live rich and meaningful lives.

“For nearly 100 years, financial advisors have been able to grow and learn from each other through membership in MDRT,” said 2023 MDRT president Peggy Tsai. “Now leaders in financial services have new tools to sharpen their skillsets, build an MDRT culture within their teams and lead more effectively, through their membership and engagement with MDRT Global Services.”

Created as a stand-alone association to help home office and field leaders excel in their profession, MDRT Global Services provides members various opportunities to broaden their horizons and professional knowledge. This includes study groups, custom leadership content, awards, webcasts and eligibility to attend MDRT organized events, paving the way for them to build success.

MDRT Global Services offers exclusive member benefits that are custom-made to successfully build the esteemed MDRT culture within one’s team. Leaders can grow alongside a dynamic global community of peers, and learn innovative techniques and time-tested leadership strategies. At the MDRT Annual Meeting or MDRT Global Conference, members will also gain valuable opportunities to forge strong connections with fellow financial experts and learn from peers in the profession.