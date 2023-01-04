^

Business

BPI says working to 'reverse' duplicate transactions amid complaints

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
January 4, 2023 | 9:53am
BPI says working to 'reverse' duplicate transactions amid complaints
BPI head of corporate banking strategy, products and support Reggie Cariaso said the bank has strengthened partnerships with select remittance centers as OFWs look for convenient and safe financial services amid the pandemic.
BPI / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Bank of the Philippine Islands said Wednesday it is working to reverse duplicate transactions during the New Year’s Eve shopping rush after the bank’s social media accounts were deluged with complaints.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the Ayala-led bank assured its clients that their account “is safe and secure.” This, after clients also said they had difficulty accessing their online bank accounts.

"Some ATM, CAM deposits, POS and e-commerce debit transactions from Dec. 30 to 31, 2022 were posted twice. We are already working to reverse the duplicate transactions," BPI said in a tweet.

"Rest assured that your account is safe and secure. Thank you," BPI added.

BPI and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas have yet to respond to Philstar.com’s questions as of reporting.

BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Solar Philippines to convert 3,000 hectares of land for solar projects

Solar Philippines to convert 3,000 hectares of land for solar projects

18 hours ago
Solar Philippines New Energy Corp. announced its plan to convert lands located in Nueva Ecija and Bulacan for solar energy...
Business
fbtw

Is it over?

By Boo Chanco | 10 hours ago
Many if us want to believe that the COVID plague is over. After over two years, we have learned to live with COVID.
Business
fbtw

‘The economy in 2023’

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 10 hours ago
The national economy in 2023 will follow a growth path that is predicted in part by the country’s development program.
Business
fbtw
SEC fetes sustainability, business, investor champions

SEC fetes sustainability, business, investor champions

December 12, 2022 - 12:00pm
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recognized individuals and organizations which have helped the commission champion...
Business
fbtw

Hectic and Loud

By Francis J. Kong | 11 days ago
Christmastime can be hectic, expensive, and loud.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DITO confirms 46% drop in planned capex for 2023

DITO confirms 46% drop in planned capex for 2023

1 hour ago
Neither of DITO’s larger and established competitors have stopped spending and expanding.
Business
fbtw
Solar Philippines targets end of '23 for landbank conversion

Solar Philippines targets end of '23 for landbank conversion

1 hour ago
I’d argue that the most valuable aspect of SPNEC is its ability to package its land with shovel-ready projects.
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: PSE's "optimistic targets" and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: PSE's "optimistic targets" and 2 more market updates

1 hour ago
The “optimistic targets” represent a 55% increase in IPOs...
Business
fbtw
Stocks kick off 2023 on a high note

Stocks kick off 2023 on a high note

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
The Philippine stock market opened 2023 on a positive note, indicating optimism for the year.
Business
fbtw
UnionBank stock rights offering price to range from P54.48 to P58.38

UnionBank stock rights offering price to range from P54.48 to P58.38

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 10 hours ago
Union Bank of the Philippines is set to offer shares to existing shareholders at a range of P54.48 to P58.38 per share under...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with