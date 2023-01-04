BPI says working to 'reverse' duplicate transactions amid complaints

BPI head of corporate banking strategy, products and support Reggie Cariaso said the bank has strengthened partnerships with select remittance centers as OFWs look for convenient and safe financial services amid the pandemic.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bank of the Philippine Islands said Wednesday it is working to reverse duplicate transactions during the New Year’s Eve shopping rush after the bank’s social media accounts were deluged with complaints.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the Ayala-led bank assured its clients that their account “is safe and secure.” This, after clients also said they had difficulty accessing their online bank accounts.

UPDATE: @TalktoBPI's online banking app is still inaccessible as of 9:47am. The Ayala-led bank said they're working to "reverse the duplicate transactions." @philstarbiznews @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/qc7YvXAdNp — Ramon Royandoyan (@monroyandoyan) January 4, 2023

"Some ATM, CAM deposits, POS and e-commerce debit transactions from Dec. 30 to 31, 2022 were posted twice. We are already working to reverse the duplicate transactions," BPI said in a tweet.

"Rest assured that your account is safe and secure. Thank you," BPI added.

BPI and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas have yet to respond to Philstar.com’s questions as of reporting.