Bria Homes upgrades 2 Mindanao projects

The Philippine Star
January 1, 2023 | 12:00am
It was only last year when the leading property developer rolled out the xE series, its upgraded product line from Bettina and Elena/Elyana home models.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Bria Homes, a subsidiary of Villar-owned Golden MV Holdings Inc., capped off 2022 with the launch of its upscaled product lines in its Digos, Davao del Sur and Kidapawan, Northern Cotabato developments.

The Bettina xE offers more generous space with its flexible and well-configured “two lots, one house” notion, which appeals to home seekers with expanding interests. On the other hand, the Elena and Elyana house and lot units are upgraded editions which tout exterior enhancements such as their own fences and gates and a finely finished front pavement. These improvements lend “curb appeal” to the home, which entices buyers even before they enter it.

To up the ante, the interiors of the Elena xE model boast superior finishing: bedroom partitions, ceramic floor tiles in common living areas, tiled walls in the toilet and bath, a dual flush water closet, a telephone shower, and a bidet.

While “less is more” makes sense for people with minimalist aesthetic, savvy homeowners and property investors appreciate the higher value proposition upgrading brings to the equation.

Bria Homes Digos and Kidapawan offer its residents multipurpose halls suitable for social gatherings, covered basketball courts, children’s playgrounds, and wide open green spaces that invite leisurely strolls with the family.

Apart from ensuring warm, welcoming communities, all BRIA developments come with perimeter fences, guarded entrances and exits, 24/7 CCTV coverage, and solar lights that illuminate the village streets and other common areas.

The Elena and Elyana house and lot units are upgraded editions which tout exterior enhancements such as their own fences and gates.

BRIA HOMES
