SEC sues illegally operating online lending platforms

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
December 27, 2022 | 3:39pm
SEC
The government has been cracking down on financing companies with abusive debt collection practice.
SEC / Released

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Securities  and  Exchange  Commission  (SEC) has sued Suncash  Lending Investors Corp., UCash Lending  Investors Corp., Suncredit.ph Finance Corp., and ECredit Finance Inc. for illegally operating online lending platforms.

The corporate regulatory body’s Enforcement and Investor Protection Department (EIPD) filed a criminal complaint against Suncash, UCash, Suncredit and Ecredit on Dec. 20, 2022, for allegedly “failing to disclose its online lending applications (OLA), in violation of Republic Act No. 9474, or the Lending Company Regulation Act (LCRA)and Republic Act No. 8556, or the Financing Company Act (FCA).”

The SEC also implicated Qi Lu, president of Ecredit, Suncash, and Suncredit, who was also found to be the beneficial owner of Suncash alongside Zhu Junfeng. Junfeng, the SEC found out, is also a director of the three other companies.

Others incorporators, directors and officials of the lending companies were also implicated in the suits filed by SEC before the Justice department, including Chang Yuting, Joyclyn V. Pelayo, Chang Tao, Bryan Dordas Pelayo, Jasmin Tabjan Vianzon, Jayson  Lee,  Meng  Jie,  Xiaofang  Song,  Danilo Felicilda, Roger Publico, Yaping Liu, Xianming Tian, Shiling Xu, Xiaobo Pan, Sheila Pagkalinawan, and Xiaojing Luo. 

Earlier, the SEC’s EIPD — aided by the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG), Eastern Police District Anti-Cybercrime Team, the Manila Police District, and the Special Weapons  and  Tactics Philippines  (SWAT) — raided Suncash after  the  Makati  Regional  Trial  Court  Branch  147  issued  the  search  warrant  against the company. 

It was discovered during the search that other lending companies, including Ucash, Suncredit, and Ecredit, had been operating alongside Suncash in its headquarters in Sampaloc, Manila, the SEC said.

At least 83 individuals, identified as operators, managers, employees, and agents of Suncash were booked after the raid.  

The SEC said “Suncash operated unregistered online lending platforms (OLPs),  defying  Sections  12(2)(a)  12(3)(a)  of  the  LCRA,  in  relation  to  SEC Memorandum Circular No. 19, Series of 2019 (SEC MC 19), providing the Disclosure Requirements on Advertisements of Financing Companies and Lending Companies and Reporting of Online Lending Platforms.”

SEC MC 19 requires lending and financing companies to report all their existing OLPs to the commission.  

It was also found out that Suncash had been operating three unregistered OLPs — Suncash, Flashloan, and Peso Pautang — contrary to what is stated in its affidavit of compliance that it operated no other OLP than Suncash.  

The SEC’s EIPD also said that Suncash operated the unregistered OLPs “to circumvent and defy the moratorium imposed on the registration of new OLPs.”

Meanwhile, Ucash filed an affidavit for the operation of its OLP on Dec. 7, 2022, when the moratorium on new OLPs was still in effect. 

The SEC’s EIPD also charged Suncredit and Ecredit for violation of Sections 14(1)(a) and 14(2)(a) of the FCA, in relation to SEC MC 19.   Suncredit and Ecredit were found to be the operators of Peso Pautang and Flashloan, respectively.   

SEC also claimed that all four companies “engaged in abusive, unethical, and unfair debt collection practices.”

