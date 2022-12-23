^

Business

Marcos Jr. plan to legalize small-scale miners’ operations backed

Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
December 23, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker-ally of President Marcos in the House of Representatives has expressed his full support behind the government’s plan to legalize the operations of the predominantly unlicensed activities of danger-prone small-scale miners.

Rep. LRay Villafuerte of Camarines Sur said the instruction to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources led by Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga to study the matter is a step in the right direction, where miners can also get more skills training.

“The legalization of more small-scale mining activities, as sought by President Marcos, would let the DENR and its Mines and Geosciences Bureau effectively track the extractive activities of these small-scale miners and promote their safety,” he said.

This is important because the government can in fact even provide “financial incentives for their operations,” with the “end in view of legalizing the preponderantly unsupervised and perilous activities of these small miners while better protecting the environment.”

Villafuerte said this would “promote their safety, provide financial incentives for these now largely unsupervised type of extractive activities, generate higher revenue from the mining sector, and (at the same time) do a better job of protecting the environment.”

He is open to Marcos’ proposal for Congress to amend the 31-year-old “People’s Small-Scale Mining Act of 1991” (Republic Act 7065), by “incentivizing small-scale mining and extending social assistance, labor protection and government assistance programs to miners.”

“Limiting small-scale miners to do their extraction activities only in Minahang Bayan areas will enable the government to effectively monitor if these miners are abiding by the law that bans their use of mercury, which is believed to cause respiratory and kidney diseases or even death for people following their high exposures to this neurotoxin,” Villafuerte said.

Executive Order 79, issued by former president Aquino in 2012, prohibits small-scale miners from using mercury in their extraction. People’s Small-scale Mining Program (RA 7076), however, allows them only in government-declared Minahang Bayan areas.

The 1991 (People’s Small-Scale Mining Act of 1991) law defines small-scale mining as activities that “rely heavily on manual labor using simple methods and do not use explosives or heavy mining equipment.”

The People’s Small-Scale Mining Areas or Minahang Bayan areas are places where small-scale miners are legally allowed to extract gold, silver and chromite.

“The legalization of small-scale mining is definitely a lot better in monitoring the operations of these miners, because it is far more difficult for the DENR and MGB to track the activities of small-scale miners if they continue operating outside Minahang Bayan areas,” Villafuerte said.

Small-scale miners are defined by law as Filipino citizens who, “individually or in the company of other Filipino citizens, voluntarily form a cooperative duly licensed by the DENR to engage, under the terms and conditions of a contract, in the extraction or removal of minerals or ore-bearing materials from the ground.”

LRAY VILLAFUERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Scarred education of Filipino youths

By Rey Gamboa | 1 day ago
Jimbo, during his first year in high school right before schools closed because of the pandemic, was consistently quarter after quarter in the honors roll.
Business
fbtw
PLDT to borrow up to P45 billion to pay dividends, trim debt

PLDT to borrow up to P45 billion to pay dividends, trim debt

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Pangilinan-led PLDT Inc. plans to borrow up to P45 billion in 2023 and 2024 to settle the dividends of its shareholders and...
Business
fbtw
Ban on 'Made in Hong Kong' label breaches trade rules: WTO

Ban on 'Made in Hong Kong' label breaches trade rules: WTO

By Holmes Chan | 8 hours ago
The United States is flouting international trade rules by labeling imports from Hong Kong as those from China, the World...
Business
fbtw
Marcos orders urgent importation of 64,050 MT of sugar amid stubborn inflation

Marcos orders urgent importation of 64,050 MT of sugar amid stubborn inflation

1 day ago
President Marcos said he was “concerned” with the “very high” November inflation rate for sugars,...
Business
fbtw

Whose idea was it?

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
Junior said it was his idea to come up with a sovereign wealth fund. That proves my suspicion he was stricken with envy hobnobbing with other ASEAN leaders who were probably talking about their SWFs.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NEDA simplifies rules for PPPs

NEDA simplifies rules for PPPs

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The National Economic and Development Authority has issued new guidelines that aim to simplify the processing of public-private...
Business
fbtw
MIF to create more investment opportunities, says DBP exec

MIF to create more investment opportunities, says DBP exec

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The proposed establishment of the pioneering sovereign wealth fund in the country is seen addressing the dearth in sources...
Business
fbtw
SSS rejects postponement of contribution rate hike State-run pension fund

SSS rejects postponement of contribution rate hike State-run pension fund

1 hour ago
Social Security System is standing firm in its decision to proceed with the contribution rate hike by 2023, as it maintains...
Business
fbtw
BSP sets rules for payment system

BSP sets rules for payment system

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has issued rules for the participants in an infrastructure that provides real-time settlement...
Business
fbtw

MPIC, Israeli firm launch dairy facility

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The MVP Group has teamed up with Israeli firm LR Group Ltd. to boost Philippine dairy production with a P2-billion state-of the-art farm facility producing fresh milk and milk derivatives.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with