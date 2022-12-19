^

Business

Philippines plans to add more value to coco juice

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
December 19, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is looking to add more value to the coconut industry by blending coco juice  with fruits or vegetables amid a global demand for healthier products.

The Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PHilMech) is developing a technology for coconut farmers’ cooperatives to capacitate them to produce fruit- and vegetable-blended coconut juice.

This is part of the agency’s thrust to assist coconut farmers to venture into value adding.

Coconut water at the farms are mostly thrown away when farmers extract matured coconut for drying to produce copra, which are then sold to oil mills to produce coconut oil.

The ongoing project, titled “Establishment of Small-Scale Fruit/Vegetables-blended Coconut Water Enterprise,” will allow coconut farmers to venture into value-adding and not be too dependent on copra (dried coconut meat), PHilMech director Dionisio Alvindia said.

He said the project was initiated in response to the   pandemic and will have a long-term benefit on coconut farmers who can exploit the potential of coconut water to boost their incomes.

“And we at PHilMech are pushing a project that also involves the development of equipment to produce fruit- and vegetable-blended coconut beverage by farmers’ cooperatives,” Alvindia said.

The PhilMech official also said there is also a growing market for products that are healthier compared to other types of beverages widely available in the market.

“Among these are products made from coconut water. So, we at PHilMech also aim to provide the technology and system for coconut farmers’ cooperatives to produce fruit- and vegetable-blended coconut beverage using their own raw materials,” he said.

PHilMech kicked off the technology demonstration of the technology and system to produce fruit- and vegetable-blended coconut beverage last August in Giporlos, Samar.

As part of its mandate under Republic Act 11524 or the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act, PhilMech will establish shared facilities for coconut farmers cooperatives and local government units.

The shared facilities will have various types of equipment that will allow coconut farmers to enter the value chain of the commodity.

Alvindia earlier said the agency has already developed a village level coconut water processing technology and system and the Greenhouse Solar Tunnel Dryer (GSTD) that coconut farmers’ cooperatives can easily adopt.

The coconut water processing technology can process up to 2,000 nuts, approximately 2,000 bottles (350 mL) coconut water per day.

Meanwhile, the MCSTD can dry coconut meat using heat from the sun, while producing white copra and protecting the produce from contamination. White copra has a higher market value compared to copra that is dark after drying.

Under Section 4 of RA 11524, PHilMech is mandated to establish shared facilities for coconut farmers cooperatives and local government units, using 10 percent of the P75-billion Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund.

PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

He wore himself out

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
The author Scott Fitzgerald was fascinated with wealth and glamor. He was driven and ungodly, talented but also impossibly immature.
Business
fbtw
House OKs GUIDE bill financing small businesses on final reading

House OKs GUIDE bill financing small businesses on final reading

By Franco Luna | 2 days ago
“It is essential that these enterprises are given necessary access to credit and financial assistance. It is hereby...
Business
fbtw

ALI to develop P5.2 billion estate in Bulacan

By Iris Gonzales | 3 days ago
Ayala Land Inc. is pouring an initial investment of P5.2 billion to jumpstart its newest estate, Crossroads, which will rise in Plaridel, Bulacan.
Business
fbtw

Affordable and sufficient food first

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
With the Philippines facing supply shortfalls and high prices on a number of agricultural and food items, San Miguel Corp. president Ramon S. Ang is confident his latest initiatives will help attain the goal of food...
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific ramps up Hong Kong flights

Cebu Pacific ramps up Hong Kong flights

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Budget carrier Cebu Pacific has raised the number of its daily flights to Hong Kong one of the last to reopen from the pandemic...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government vows to catch up on 2022 infrastructure spending

Government vows to catch up on 2022 infrastructure spending

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government is bent on meeting this year’s infrastructure spending program even as expenses remain below target as...
Business
fbtw
Inflation may remain high at 4.8% next year

Inflation may remain high at 4.8% next year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Inflation may remain elevated next year, staying well above the two to four percent target set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas...
Business
fbtw

PIDS urges use of FTAs to enhance Philippines competitiveness

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The government will need to step up efforts to encourage firms to utilize free trade agreements to help them become more competitive, according to state think tank Philippine Institute for Development Studies.
Business
fbtw

Fed Grinch spoils Christmas rally

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
Just like the character in the books of Dr. Seuss, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is now acting like the Grinch who stole Christmas.
Business
fbtw
Market awaits positive news to perk up

Market awaits positive news to perk up

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The 30-company benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index finished lower week on week, down by 83.62 points or 1.3 percent,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with