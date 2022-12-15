^

Business

BSP speeds up digital onboarding of MSMEs

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
December 15, 2022 | 12:00am
BSP speeds up digital onboarding of MSMEs
Aside from pushing digital payment acceptance among MSMEs, the proposed amendments to the Manual of Regulations for Banks and Manual of Regulations for Non-Bank Financial Institutions to introduce the guidelines for basic merchant accounts aim to also promote financial inclusion.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is finalizing a policy framework for basic merchant accounts to accelerate the digital onboarding of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Aside from pushing digital payment acceptance among MSMEs, the proposed amendments to the Manual of Regulations for Banks and Manual of Regulations for Non-Bank Financial Institutions to introduce the guidelines for basic merchant accounts aim to also promote financial inclusion.

“It is part of the strategic thrust of the BSP to develop an inclusive financial system where Filipinos and their enterprises have access to a wide range of financial services appropriately designed for their needs, capabilities and context,” the central bank said in a draft circular.

According to the BSP, the introduction of a policy framework for basic merchant accounts aims to promote the uptake of merchant accounts to enable seamless payments.

It is designed specifically for the small and micro merchants who may have limited resources and capabilities to open a regular merchant account for their enterprise.

A basic merchant account refers to an account that allows MSMEs to accept digital person-to-merchant and business-to-business payments.

“The BSP endeavors to promote broad adoption of digital payment among consumers and businesses given its welfare-enhancing benefits for its users and the country,” the central bank said.

The initiative covers ambulant vendors, sari-sari store owners, small eateries, as well as tricycle or pedicab drivers and operators with a monthly inflow of up to P100,000 and mini groceries, market stall vendors, and bakeries with an inflow of between P100,001 and P500,000.

The minimum opening deposit ranges between P100 and not more than P500.

On the other hand, convenience stores, pharmacies, gasoline station and restaurants with a monthly inflow of P500,001 to P1 million should have a minimum opening deposit of not more than P3,000 with a minimum maintaining balance of P5,000.

“A basic merchant account shall be opened and maintained under either the name of the business owner or the juridical business entity. If using the name of business owner, the account name shall include the name of the shop/business enterprise. Only one basic merchant account product under a particular name shall be opened in a bank,” the BSP said.

The regulator said all banks, as well as electronic money issuers, should strictly adhere to the guidelines for offering basic merchant account products.

The central bank will also provide incentives to banks with outstanding basic merchant accounts via reduced annual supervisory fee. Banks with at least 5,000 to 100,000 basis merchant accounts are entitled to 10 percent discount or P10 million, whichever is lower, on their annual supervisory fee, while those with more than 100,000 would get a reduced fee of 25 percent or P15 million.

BSP

MSMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ADB upgrades 2022 growth outlook on Philippines

ADB upgrades 2022 growth outlook on Philippines

By Ramon Royandoyan | 11 hours ago
The Asian Development Bank upgraded its growth prospects of the Philippine economy but remained wary on the effects of inflation...
Business
fbtw

Keeping up with the Jokowis

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
This sovereign wealth fund idea is probably a case of keeping up with the Jokowis in our region.
Business
fbtw

Making the Maharlika Wealth Fund work  for Phl development

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
Despite the strong controversy surrounding the creation of the Maharlika Wealth Fund, which is designed to assist in funding the requirements of national development investments, the proposed sovereign wealth fund...
Business
fbtw
EU wants to 'reconnect' with Southeast Asia amid Ukraine war

EU wants to 'reconnect' with Southeast Asia amid Ukraine war

By Max Delany | 13 hours ago
EU leaders meet their counterparts from Southeast Asia for a summit in Brussels on Wednesday, looking to bolster ties in the...
Business
fbtw

Oil slump signals recession

By Wilson Sy | 3 days ago
Recent price movement of financial assets and commodities is showing that investors are now more concerned about recession rather than inflation.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vehicle sales up 31% in months

Vehicle sales up 31% in months

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Vehicle sales in the country continued to post double-digit growth in the 11 months of the year, driven by growing consumer...
Business
fbtw
ADB hikes Philippine growth forecast to 7.4% this year

ADB hikes Philippine growth forecast to 7.4% this year

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Asian Development Bank has raised its gross domestic product forecast for the Philippines this year, following the country’s...
Business
fbtw
Stock markets diverge ahead of key rate decisions

Stock markets diverge ahead of key rate decisions

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Wall Street stocks soared while European and Asian markets dropped yesterday as investors braced for interest rate decisions...
Business
fbtw
Budget hike urged to address climate change

Budget hike urged to address climate change

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippine government is being urged to encourage green lending and investments to make funds available to fight climate...
Business
fbtw

DOF, Landbank move to make procurement more efficient

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Department of Finance and the Land Bank of the Philippines are moving to streamline and expedite the procurement of government goods and services.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with