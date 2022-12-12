^

Business

Malampaya consortium weighs gas sale to SMC’s Ilijan power plant

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
December 12, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The consortium behind the Malampaya deep water-to-gas project said supply of gas to the 1,200-megawatt (MW) Ilijan power plant in Batangas operated by San Miguel Global Power unit South Premier Power Corp. (SPPC) is under consideration once additional gas volume is extracted.

However, at present, the consortium said there is no live contract for the supply of gas from Malampaya between SPPC and Shell Philippines Exploration BV (SPEX), now Prime Energy.

In a statement yesterday, the consortium composed of the Philippine National Oil Co-Oil Exploration (PNOC EC), UC38 and Prime Energy said there  was  no refusal to sell to Ilijan because there was no legal means by which the sale of gas to the plant could be made.

“The Ilijan gas sale purchase agreement (GSPA) ended in June 2022 when after more than 20 years of supply from Malampaya, the GSPA expired in accordance with its terms,” the consortium said.

“Without a live contract, Malampaya gas cannot be sold legally to SPPC,” it added.

The original gas supply agreement of the Ilijan plant with Malampaya expired in June.

SMC has earlier issued a statement stating that the Ilijan facility is currently on extended outage following the refusal of SPEX to supply the 70 petajoules (PJ) in banked gas from Malampaya, that SPPC acquired from PNOC in June 2022.

The Malampaya consortium, however, argued that diverting supply to Ilijan, which would be irregular and illegal without a contract, would result in depriving the other power producers with active contracts in the Luzon grid of natural gas.

It said all natural gas being used for the Luzon grid comes from the Malampaya field and is supplied to other power generators with live and approved contracts.

“The volume of gas from the Malampaya field, as everyone knows and as verified by the Department of Energy, is nearing maximum reserve drawdown, so the supply covered by Service Contract (SC) 38 needs to be fairly distributed,” it said.

The consortium also pointed out that diverting gas supply to Ilijan at this time would siphon off the supply from other power producers and worsen the power supply situation.

According to the consortium, supply for the Ilijan power plant is under consideration as additional gas volume is extracted, if possible, following the extension of SC 38’s license.

“Finally, all bank gas that can be distributed is being distributed as per the contract terms. There is no such thing as bank gas stored that belongs to SPPC or anyone else,” it said.

“The consortium parties, which include government agencies, are diligently applying the terms of the contract and ensuring that all that can be done, within the terms of the contracts in place is done to produce gas and support power generation,” the consortium added.

The Malampaya project is one of the country’s most important power assets, as it produces natural gas to power plants in Batangas City that power up to 20 percent of the Luzon’s total electricity requirements.

The Malampaya Service Contract 38 (SC 38) consortium’s license for the project set to expire in 2024.

With Malampaya production capacity naturally declining while an extension of SC 38 is being awaited, the consortium said it would have to service its existing clients with live contracts.

MW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
What's inside the 'refined' Maharlika Wealth Fund bill?

What's inside the 'refined' Maharlika Wealth Fund bill?

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Here are the key amendments to the Maharlika bill.
Business
fbtw
OPEC output freeze points to more fuel price rollbacks

OPEC output freeze points to more fuel price rollbacks

By Richmond Mercurio | 3 days ago
Domestic fuel prices could see a continued downtrend following the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
Business
fbtw

Least cost option

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
In asking the Court of Appeals to lift the temporary restraining order that basically allowed Meralco and San Miguel Corp.-unit South Premier Power Corp to suspend their fixed-rate power supply agreement, the Energy...
Business
fbtw

Your 2023 company goals

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Most online platforms did tremendously well in the last two years and were on a winning streak. Internet companies enjoyed business success; companies producing face masks, face shields, alcohol, and plexiglass enjoyed...
Business
fbtw
BSP raises the bar for consumer protection

BSP raises the bar for consumer protection

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has raised the bar for consumer protection in the aftermath of the collapse of cryptocurrency...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Oil slump signals recession

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
Recent price movement of financial assets and commodities is showing that investors are now more concerned about recession rather than inflation.
Business
fbtw

Stocks seen to remain bullish this week

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine stock market is expected to remain bullish this week, analysts said.
Business
fbtw

Villar’s TV network targets full nationwide broadcast in March

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
ALLTV, the startup broadcast network of tycoon Manuel Villar Jr., is targeting to go on full nationwide reach by March next year.
Business
fbtw

Pension funds

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
Some months ago, my friend Congressman Joey Salceda called for reforms in the Philippine pension system.
Business
fbtw

Meralco sees 6% growth in energy sales for 2022

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Manila Electric Co. is looking to surpass its pre-pandemic energy sales this year as power demand across its franchise area continues to increase.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with