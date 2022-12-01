Eastern Communications ramps up expansion

MANILA, Philippines — Eastern Communications has completed its expansion projects for the year and will branch out to new locations in 2023 as part of efforts to become a one-stop shop for connectivity needs.

Eastern Communications yesterday said it has finished its network upgrades for 2022, all of which were geared toward strengthening resiliency to support mostly small firms in the regions.

“These [expansion projects] are in line with our goal of democratizing technology in the country to help businesses of all sizes emerge stronger and bounce back from the adversities,” Eastern Communications said.

The telco said it expanded its infrastructure portfolio by participating in the $150 million Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN). The PDSCN, carried out with Globe Telecom Inc. and InfiniVAN Inc., will serve as the longest of its kind in the country when it goes online in April 2023.

The PDSCN will enhance both fixed and mobile connectivity in the Philippines by setting up fiber cables in areas that used to be unserved. As such, it will help the government in its push to connect as many Filipinos to the internet as directed by President Marcos.

“This [PDSCN] supports the goal of the Marcos administration to convert the Philippines into a more digitally advanced nation through innovation, e-governance and increased digital adoption and Filipinos,” Eastern Communications said.

The PDSCN will land in several points across the archipelago, including Sorsogon, Masbate, Marinduque, Camiguin, Siargao, Boracay and Zamboanga.

According to Eastern Communications head of planning, engineering and implementation Delfin Lopez, the PDSCN landed in Boracay this November and will boost internet quality in the island.

“We wish to bring quality service to the business communities to help tourism emerge from the recent pandemic. Hopefully, the PDSCN will further fortify and cement Boracay as a destination of choice,” Lopez said.

Apart from the PDSCN, Eastern Communications reached multiple cities and provinces through its campaign to support small enterprises bounce back from the pandemic. The firm introduced its services in Bacolod and Dumaguete in Negros; Naga City and Sorsogon in Bicol; and in Panay.

Eastern Communications committed to sustain its gains in 2022 for its plans in 2023, as it scans the terrain for new markets to expand to in the coming months.

“As part of the plan to become a one-stop shop for all connectivity and ICT demands across the country, Eastern Communications will continue its expansion project ‘Via Eastern’ by branching out to more locations in 2023,” the firm said.