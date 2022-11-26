^

Business

Emperador unit taps Spectrum for solar project

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
November 26, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Co.’s Spectrum has secured a deal to undertake a solar rooftop project for Emperador’s glass manufacturing plant in Laguna.

Spectrum and Anglo Watsons Glass Inc., a unit of Emperador, has signed an agreement to install a two-megawatt peak (MWp) solar photovoltaic system at the latter’s nearly six-hectare facility inside the Silangan Industrial Park in Calamba.

Once the rooftop solar project is completed in February next year, it will allow Anglo Watsons to generate approximately 2.5-million kilowatt-hour of clean energy per year.

“We are very happy to partner with Meralco as we move towards more sustainable business operations that are aligned with the goal of Alliance Global Group, Inc. to be fully reliant on renewable energy in the coming years,” Anglo Watsons president Alec Tempongko said.

Anglo Watsons manufactures flint glass bottles for Emperador’s liquor products, including Emperador Light, Andy Player Whisky, Zabana Rum and The Bar.

The company produces about 150 million bottles a year in its Laguna plant, equivalent to as much as 11 million cases of bottles annually.

Through the solar project, Anglo Watsons pivots Emperador’s bigger sustainability push that entails, among others, the gradual shift to clean energy to support its business operations.

Spectrum said that with the project, Anglo Watsons is expected to reduce its carbon footprint by an estimated 1,929 metric tons, which is equivalent to planting about 200,000 trees in 20 years or reducing around 7.2 million kilometers in vehicle travel per year.

“With Spectrum backed by Meralco’s energy expertise and service standards, Anglo Watsons is assured of good quality and reliable service for its planned solar project,” Spectrum chief operating officer Patrick Henry Panlilio said.

“Spectrum is committed to delivering a solution specifically designed to help the company realize its financial and sustainability goals. This is just the beginning of our partnership, and Spectrum will be with Anglo Watsons throughout its sustainability journey,” he said.

Spectrum is a renewable energy solutions provider offering tailor-fit solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential customers through an in-depth understanding of energy consumption behaviors and strategic partnerships with world-class technology partners.

