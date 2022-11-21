Bayad bags Best Collecting Partner award

MANILA, Philippines — Bayad, the pioneer and the most trusted brand in the outsourced payment collection industry in the Philippines, and now a full-service fintech subsidiary of Meralco, was recently conferred as SSS’ Best Collecting Partner under the non-bank category during the 2022 Balikat ng Bayan Awards.

The award giving body has been established since 1995 and has continued to recognize individuals, employers and organizations that significantly contributed to SSS’ pursuit of its mandate, which underpins the importance of saving and investing among its members and their beneficiaries.

This year, SSS puts the spotlight on Bayad, acknowledging the company’s consistent compliance of accurate and timely collection reports, as well as its active participation in the integral programs of the institution. Apart from these, Bayad breaks records with a nine-percent growth rate increase in SSS contribution transaction volume from 2021 to 2022, which substantiates how Bayad ceaselessly scales up its physical and digital payment touchpoint to deliver a one stop shop payment solution to its customers.

With this, SSS members can now conveniently access other bills payment services covering for various government contributions, loan, electric and water utilities, cable and internet, tuition fees, online shopping, insurance, and many others. This payment experience is also backed up by Bayad’s real-time posting feature, allowing SSS members to process and monitor instant and seamless contribution payments.