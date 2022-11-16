^

Business

Global recession fears sink foreign investment pledges in Q3

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 16, 2022 | 11:03am
Global recession fears sink foreign investment pledges in Q3
In 2021, the country raked in total of P192.34 billion FDI pledges. Two years ago, foreign investments suffered as it shrank 71.26% in 2020 due in part to the historic economic meltdown from the pandemic.
Miguel de Guzman, file

MANILA, Philippines — The number of foreign investment pledges sank in the third quarter as the spectre of a global economic recession loomed large. 

Data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday showed approved foreign investments contracted 22.4% year-on-year to P13.05 billion during the July-September period. 

Most of the investment commitments (34.5%) came from Japan, which pledged P4.5 billion. South Korea and Singapore each committed P2.02 billion and P1.64 billion apiece.

A global recession coming into full view continues to fog investors’ lenses. While these pledges may or may not translate to actual inflows in the future, they serve as vital gauge of sentiment especially since investment decisions on this front are greatly affected by tax perks offered them. They are also different from the central bank’s own measure of FDI inflows, which is on a net basis and uses a threshold of at least 10% foreign equity to be included in the tally.

Foreign direct investments softened in August as a result of recession fears.

Sought for comment, Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., noted the slump spoke of worsening investor outlook. The contraction came amid the Marcos Jr. administration’s efforts to attract more pledges by way of his foreign trips. 

“The drop in investment pledges could be a function of a relatively worse outlook in 2023 and high interest rates, which could impede investor interest in the Philippines,” she said in a Viber message.  

Half of those foreign investments, or P6.6 billion, will finance projects in Calabarzon (Region IV-A). Another P3.02 billion will bankroll projects in Central Luzon, while P2.24 billion will fund projects in Metro Manila, the country’s economic capital. 

Data parsed showed that the manufacturing industry will receive investment pledges totalling P7.2 billion. Projects involving administrative and support service activities attracted investment commitments worth P 3.38 billion. Investments in real estate activities came last with a P1.35 billion haul. 

“However, more is needed to attract investors. We are still awaiting the IRR of the amendments of the Public Services Act, which should be a game changer in bringing investments,” Velasquez added. 

For her, the Philippines could follow what the Indonesian government is doing to woo foreign investors. 

“The country has made headways in talks on how to add value to their extractive industries by developing their downstream industries, she said. 

The PSA noted that investment commitments from local and foreign investors in the third quarter is expected to generate 28,139 jobs. While this is a positive development, the national government needs to exert more efforts in attracting investors since the economy is still recovering from pandemic fallout. 

“Meanwhile,the mining industry was a priority sector of President Marcos during the campaign, and we are still waiting for developments on this front,” Velasquez added.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINES FOREIGN INVESTMENTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Rice and fish

By Boo Chanco | 11 hours ago
There was this story of a school girl whose baon every school day was a cup of rice sprinkled with patis or fish sauce. That was all her parents could afford, the story on social media said.
Business
fbtw
BSP keeps cap on credit card transactions

BSP keeps cap on credit card transactions

By Ramon Royandoyan | 19 hours ago
The central bank announced the decision in a statement on Tuesday, covering mainly the maximum interest rates with which banks...
Business
fbtw
Hit by peso's slump, San Miguel reports lower 9-month earnings

Hit by peso's slump, San Miguel reports lower 9-month earnings

By Ramon Royandoyan | 19 hours ago
Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. reported its net income suffered in the first three quarters as a result of the peso’s...
Business
fbtw

Reforming the sugar industry (Part 2)

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 11 hours ago
The Philippine domestic sugar industry has a wide set of components along the value chain of production and trading.
Business
fbtw
Pag-IBIG members&rsquo; savings hit P67 billion in 10 months

Pag-IBIG members’ savings hit P67 billion in 10 months

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
Member savings collections of the Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG reached a record P66.66 billion in the 10 months...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quick Take: GCash no go on IPO and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: GCash no go on IPO and 2 more market updates

2 hours ago
I don’t actually want to buy shares of GLO just to snag a fractional interest of what might happen sometime down the...
Business
fbtw
Three out of four bitcoin investors have lost money: study

Three out of four bitcoin investors have lost money: study

3 hours ago
The number of people using smartphone apps allowing one to purchase and sell cryptocurrencies rose from 119,000 to 32.5 million...
Business
fbtw
BOC beats collection target for 10th month

BOC beats collection target for 10th month

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
With still less than two months before the year ends, the Bureau of Customs has raked in a record P745.5 billion in revenues,...
Business
fbtw
Stocks near 2-month high

Stocks near 2-month high

By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
Stocks vaulted up for the third straight session yesterday, with the main index returning to the 6,400 territory to end at...
Business
fbtw

Foreign investment pledges down 22% in Q3

By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
Foreign investment commitments registered with investment promotion agencies dropped by more than a fifth in the third quarter from a year ago, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with