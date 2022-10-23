^

Business

Bank of China joins InstaPay

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
October 23, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Bank of China-Manila continues to ramp up its initiatives amid its growing digital customer base in support of the initiatives of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to transform the country into a cash-lite economy.

The bank recently announced its interconnection with InstaPay, an electronic fund transfer service, that allows customers to transfer peso funds instantly between accounts of participating BSP-supervised financial institutions.

This also allows the bank’s retail customers to transfer funds from person-to-person (P2P) via account number, QR code, or multi proxy service.

“With rising demand for digital fund transfers over traditional paper transactions, Bank of China continues to realign its processes to effectively engage and support the growing digital customer base,” the bank said in a statement.

With InstaPay, Bank of China will be able to provide a safe, reliable, convenient, and zero-wait fund transfer facility.

Customers could access InstaPay via Bank of China Net and mobile, which are available 24/7. Beneficiaries receive funds in real time. It also has an enhanced safety feature through its ISO20022 message format, which makes InstaPay one of the most secure payment services in the Philippines.

Additionally, the bank could also process InstaPay fund transfers that enables InstaPay payers and payees to use a mobile number or email address in fund transfers instead of bank account number.

“This leads to improved security, enhanced validation, as well as increased adoption and usage of real-time payments,” the bank said.

As Bank of China moves forward its digital transformation journey, it will continually look for ways to better serve its clients in support of the central bank’s Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap 2020-2023 that encourages the availability of more innovative and responsive digital financial products and services for clients.

“With InstaPay, BOC expands its fund transfer options, improving the banking experience for the convenience of its customers,” it said.

Under the roadmap, the BSP aims to shift 50 percent of total retail transactions to electronic channels and increase the number of Filipino adults with bank accounts to 70 percent by 2023.

With the COVID-19 pandemic serving as catalyst, the share of digital payments to total retail transactions increased to 30.3 percent last year from 20.1 percent in 2020, while the number of banked Filipino adults almost doubled to 56 percent in 2021 from 29 percent in 2019.

BANK OF CHINA

INSTAPAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Anyare, Peyups?

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
The world has turned upside down.
Business
fbtw

Daunting task

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
According to the latest Pulse Asia survey, 66 percent of respondents consider controlling inflation as their topmost concern.
Business
fbtw
Hong Kong opens doors for financial cooperation with public, private sectors in Philippines
Sponsored

Hong Kong opens doors for financial cooperation with public, private sectors in Philippines

By Euden Valdez | 4 days ago
While it is a small city, Hong Kong is a force to be reckoned with in the global financial market.
Business
fbtw

That difficult person online

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
I was asked this question in a training needs analysis session with a client.
Business
fbtw

Manila Water to build 12 more wastewater facilities

By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
Manila Water Company Inc.  is building 12 more sewage treatment plants  as part of its commitment to the Clean Water Act.
Business
fbtw
Latest

Bank of China joins InstaPay

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
Bank of China-Manila continues to ramp up its initiatives amid its growing digital customer base in support of the initiatives of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to transform the country into a cash-lite econom...
Business
fbtw

Malaysia F&B expo generates $4.3 million sales for Philippines firms

By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
The Philippines has generated $4.3 million worth of initial export sales in the recent food and beverage expo in Malaysia, according to the export marketing bureau of the Department of Trade and Industry.
Business
fbtw

Families’ guide to Inheritance Law

2 hours ago
Who inherits what and how much? What needs to be done to disinherit someone entitled to a share of the family’s wealth? How do you know a will is valid? How much share can extended family relatives inherit...
Business
fbtw

Are you coachable?

By Francis J. Kong | 2 hours ago
The exciting thing about coaching is that you must trouble the comfortable and comfort the troubled, says Ric Charlesworth, former Australian national women’s field hockey coach. But what if the student is...
Business
fbtw

Anti-consumer ruling

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 2 hours ago
The power sector is abuzz with speculations as to what would be San Miguel Corp.’s next move in so far as the Energy Regulatory Commission’s denial of its petition to be allowed to temporarily raise its...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with