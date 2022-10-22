^

Solar panels to power up 54 KFC stores by Q1 2023

The Philippine Star
October 22, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — KFC Philippines continues to ramp up its pioneering efforts toward more sustainable and environment-friendly operations with the installation of solar power systems in at least nine more stores by the first quarter of 2023.

KFC is the first quick-service restaurant (QSR) in the country to launch an initiative to significantly lower its carbon footprint by mounting solar panels on the rooftop of the KFC branch in San Fernando, Pampanga in April 2019.

Since then, KFC has already installed solar panels on 45 free-standing drive-thru branches from Bataan in the North to Mandaue, Cebu in the South. These stores are equipped with an on-grid solar panel system, a cost-effective option to supplement energy requirements.

It is targeting to add two more this year and another seven branches in the first three months of 2023.

“Our target is to have 54 solar-powered stores by the end of Q1 2023, and this is just one of the many steps being taken by KFC Philippines to be earth-friendly. Other ongoing programs aside from solar expansion are the use of e-bikes for delivery that was launched in 2020, and sustainable packaging,” KFC Philippines general manager Maria Judith Marcelo said.

KFC currently has an estimated annual solar power generation of more than three million kilowatt-hours from the 45 KFC restaurants and commissaries. This translates to a reduction of 699,000 kgs of carbon dioxide emissions.

“This is aligned with KFC’s global commitment to growing sustainably and being good stewards of the environment. KFC is using its scale to minimize environmental impact with a focus on our restaurants and supply chains,” Marcelo said.

