^

Business

Banks vow to combat speculative attacks vs peso

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
October 12, 2022 | 2:28pm
Banks vow to combat speculative attacks vs peso
As it is, the peso's continued decline is foreboding for a Philippine economy reeling from imported inflation driven partly by expensive oil. The Philippine economy is also looking to regain economic momentum as it recovers from pandemic fallout in the past two years.
BW Photo / File

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine banks are stepping to the plate to introduce more stability to the peso as the local unit continues to weaken amid a resurgent dollar reigning king in foreign exchange markets these days. 

In a statement on Wednesday, the Bankers Association of the Philippines said they are committed to maintaining order in the fixed-income and forex markets and will work “against speculative activities that tend to distort market prices and hurt the economy.”

“With global headwinds adversely affecting inflation and foreign exchange rates across the world, the BAP joins national efforts to minimize its impact on our people by avoiding activities that can only worsen the situation,” BAP President Antonio Moncupa said.

The BAP expressed support for the policies implemented by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, which include supervising orderly markets. That said, the BAP monitors the peso’s performance in the forex market by publishing weekday spot market updates. 

The central bank issued a similar advisory last week to protect the peso from further speculation in the forex markets. 

As it is, the peso's continued decline is foreboding for a Philippine economy reeling from imported inflation driven partly by expensive oil. The Philippine economy is also looking to regain economic momentum as it recovers from pandemic fallout in the past two years.

The peso waded to new lows last week as it hit P59 against the greenback. 

“In order to be part of the solution, the banking industry continues to work closely with the BSP for orderly, fair, and transparent markets minus the unproductive activities that only hurt the public,” Moncupa said. 

BANKERS ASSOCIATION OF THE PHILIPPINES

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE PESO

US DOLLAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Public good

By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
Appointing regulators from private companies whose industry they will regulate always poses problems. That seems to be the case now with the Energy Regulatory Commission or ERC.
Business
fbtw

Winners and losers from peso depreciation

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 15 hours ago
The depreciation of the peso has continued from the last time I wrote about it (Sept. 14 column). The latest rate of exchange was P58.99 to the dollar.
Business
fbtw

Petron gets OK from stockholders for biofuels venture

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
Petron Corp. has secured the green light from its stockholders on its planned biofuels venture.
Business
fbtw
ADB to lend $1 billion for MRT 4

ADB to lend $1 billion for MRT 4

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The government has upgraded the P59-billion railway project connecting Quezon City and Rizal province from monorail to metro...
Business
fbtw
Stocks bounce back on bargain hunting

Stocks bounce back on bargain hunting

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
The local stock market returned to its winning ways after back-to-back losses as investors hunted for bargains.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Work permits for POGO employees 'significantly' declined this year &mdash; DOLE

Work permits for POGO employees 'significantly' declined this year — DOLE

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 hour ago
The labor department revealed that the number of work permits issued to workers of offshore gaming operators declined in recent...
Business
fbtw
AREIT declares steady P0.49/share Q3 dividend

AREIT declares steady P0.49/share Q3 dividend

6 hours ago
The market must really feel like that Q2 div was some kind of crazy one-off.
Business
fbtw
The PSE's &ldquo;First 100 Days&rdquo; of Marcos, Duterte, & Aquino

The PSE's “First 100 Days” of Marcos, Duterte, & Aquino

6 hours ago
We should be careful about jumping to conclusions with things like this, so please remember that this analysis is just for...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: Bloomberry selloff and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: Bloomberry selloff and 2 more market updates

6 hours ago
This one is getting weird.
Business
fbtw
Bittrex fined $29.3 mn for sanction-defying crypto transactions

Bittrex fined $29.3 mn for sanction-defying crypto transactions

6 hours ago
Bittrex would have known the locale of the users based on internet protocol (IP) addresses and physical addresses but was...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with